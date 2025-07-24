Doctor Shares 7 Simple Habits To Reduce Cancer Risk In Young Adults

According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths were recorded in 2022. About 1 in 5 people develop cancer in their lifetime, approximately 1 in 9 men and 1 in 12 women die from the disease.

Over the past few years, a concerning rise in cancer diagnoses has been observed among younger populations, including those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Poor lifestyle, chronic stress, heavy tobacco use and exposure to toxins are some of the factors beyond genetics contributing to the significant rise in cancer cases, especially in the young population.

Highlighting the same, Dr. Alok Chopra, a leading cardiologist, cited data highlighting the alarming rise in cancer cases. "We are seeing cancer in people who are too young for it, and no one's asking why. It's no longer rare to see patients in their 30s and 40s diagnosed with cancer, even those in their 20s and teens. This was not the case earlier," he said.

Factors beyond genes

The expert has highlighted that factors other than family history have been majorly contributing to increased cancer risk over the past few years.

"It's not just your genes. Only 5% to 10% of cancers come from inherited mutations. That means upto 95% are connected to how we live, how our diet is, stress, toxins and hidden infections. Around 30% to 35% of cancer-related deaths are linked to diet. While 30% are due to tobacco use, 15%-20% come from chronic infections, parasites, molds and even viral load that are left undetected for years," Dr. Chopra explained.

What's driving the cancer wave?

The expert mentioned the following causes:

Smoking

Heavy consumption of processed foods

Excessive sugar intake

Chronic stress

Environmental toxins like pesticides and plastic exposure

Infections that you might not know you have

How to lower your risk

The good news is that many of these cancer risks are preventable through healthier habits. The expert recommends the following:

1. Shift to an anti-inflammatory, whole food diet

The expert recommends focusing on anti-inflammatory foods like berries, leafy greens, avocado, nuts, seeds, whole grains and others. He also urges you to mainly consume whole grains that are nutritionally rich and can do wonders to your health.

2. Exercise

"Move your body, even 20-30 minutes a day will help. It will lower your cholesterol and insulin," said Dr. Chopra. From physical to mental health, regular exercise improves your health and overall well-being in many ways.

3. Manage stress

"Stress management is not optional anymore," emphasises the expert. Uncontrolled stress can be more harmful than you think. It can disturb your hormones, make you gain weight, contribute to poor mental health, increase inflammation in the body and negatively affect your brain and heart.

4. Get sunlight

While sunlight is an excellent source of vitamin D, it also uplifts your mood and regulates your circadian rhythm, ensuring better sleep at night.

5. Improve your sleep

Good quality and quantity of sleep allows the body to repair and heal overnight. Adequate sleep also promotes hormonal balance, improves heart health, boosts immunity, supports cognitive function, reduces stress and supports weight management.

6. Breathe clean air

As air pollution is a significant health concern these days, it is crucial to prevent exposure to pollutants whenever possible. Wear a mask outdoors when air quality is poor. Also, keep indoor pollution free.

7. Protective herb

Consider adding protective herbs to your diet, as they can offer additional health benefits.

"Cancer is showing up younger. And it's not bad luck - it's bad lifestyle. If cancer runs in your family, you must know, it is not always genetic, it is the lifestyle pattern we share that matters," Dr Chopra concluded.

Addressing these issues could help shift the trends and reduce cancer incidence in younger people.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.