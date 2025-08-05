From Diet To Vaccine: Doctor Discusses 6 Ways To Prevent Majority Of Cancers

A report published by the Indian Journal of Medical Research revealed that the estimated number of cancer cases in India for the year 2022 was 14,61,427. The report revealed some alarming figures, as in India, one in nine people is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime. Lung and breast cancers were the leading types of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the children below the age of 14, cancers, lymphoid leukaemia was the leading site. The study also estimated that the incidence of cancer cases is estimated to increase by 12.8 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2020.

While there's no guaranteed way to completely prevent cancer, experts say that certain lifestyle changes and habits can significantly reduce the risk.

"Patients who come for surgery tend to ask the most important question of life - How could I have avoided cancer?" Dr SK Bala, consultant- Surgical Oncology & Advanced Robotic Surgery, CMRI Kolkata, told NDTV.

Here Are Six Ways By Which The Majority Of Cancers Can Be Prevented

Don't Use Tobacco

Tobacco use is a major risk factor for numerous cancers, including lung, throat, mouth, bladder, and kidney cancer.

"Quitting smoking or avoiding tobacco products altogether is one of the most impactful steps you can take to reduce your cancer risk," Dr Bala said, adding that even being around secondhand smoke may raise the risk of lung cancer.

It's not only smoking that's harmful, chewing tobacco has been linked to cancer of the mouth, throat and pancreas.

Avoid Obesity and Exercise Regularly

Dr Bala said that being overweight or obese increases the risk of several cancers, including breast, colon and endometrial cancers.

Regular physical activity, even moderate-intensity exercise, can help you maintain a healthy weight and also directly reduce cancer risk.

"Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week," he said.

Limit Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of several cancers, including liver, breast, colon and esophageal cancers.

"Limiting or avoiding alcohol intake can significantly lower your risk," Dr Bala said.

Eat Healthy Organic Foods

Eat a lot of fruit and vegetables. Focus on fruits, vegetables and other foods from plant sources, such as whole grains and beans. Limit foods high in calories, fats and added sugars. Limit red meat, processed meats, refined grains, and saturated and trans fats.

Get Vaccinated

Certain viral infections can increase cancer risk. "Vaccination against hepatitis B can prevent liver cancer, and the HPV vaccine can protect against cervical and other cancers," Dr Bala said.

Get Regular Medical Checkups and Screenings

Regular checkups and screenings can help detect cancer early, when it's often more treatable. Pap tests, mammograms, and other screenings are important for early detection and improved outcomes. Consult with your doctor about recommended screenings based on your age and risk factors.

Cancer Cases In India

Dr Bala said that not all cancers can be prevented because of "random genetic mutation or a strong family history". Furthermore, increasing air pollution, widespread pesticide use in agriculture, and unregulated chemicals in processed foods contribute to cancer risk, even for those without a family history or genetic predisposition.

The right way is to go for the recommended cancer screening. Moreover, never neglect any persistent symptoms (e.g. headache, pain in the abdomen, constipation, etc.) that have been present for more than a month. These common symptoms can be caused by cancer, and timely treatment can cure it completely.