Cervical Cancer: Risk Factors & Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Today

Cervical cancer begins in the cervix. The cervix is a narrow opening where the baby grows inside the uterus in a woman's body. It occurs when the cells present in your cervix turn cancerous. HPV (human papillomavirus) infection is the cause behind almost all cervical cancer cases. HPV spreads through sexual contact and getting regular check ups such as Pap smear can help in early detection. You can also receive an HPV vaccine to further lower your risk. Focusing on cervical cancer and its prevention is imperial since it is the 3rd most common cancer in India, with a rate of 18.3% (123,907 cases).

It is the also the second leading cause behind death with its mortality rate lying at 9.1% as per GLOBOCAN. Cervical cancer accounts for about 6-29% of all cancers in India in women. This makes it crucial to research upon this cancer, understand your risk factors and understand what lifestyle changes you can make today to reduce your risk. Keep reading as we share a list of risk factors and also share lifestyle changes you can make today to reduce your risk of cervical cancer.

What are common risk factors of cervical cancer?

There are two types of risk factors, factors you can change such as lifestyle changes or factors that are inherit and can't be changed such as your age, family history, etc. Let's understand these factors:

1. Weak immunity

Like many other conditions, poor immunity can jeopardise your health and increase your risk of cervical cancer. You have created changes of developing cervical cancer if you can a weakened immune system or if you have HPV.

2. Smoking

Smoking tobacco greatly increases your risk of various kinds of cancers including cervical cancer. If you are a smoker and have contracted HPV, it is more likely to last longer and less likely it will go away similar to other infections.

3. Multiple sexual partners

Since the leading cause behind cervical cancer is HPV, you are directly at a higher risk of developing cervical cancer if you have a higher number of sexual partners. It occurs as you are more exposed to contracting this virus in the first place.

4. Other sexually transmitted diseases

Other sexually transmitted diseases such as STIs can further increase your risk of HPV which as discussed can lead to cervical cancer. Some common STIs that can increase your risk include herpes, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and HIV/AIDS.

5. Lower socioeconomic background

The first step to prevention is education. Women that belong to a lower strata socioeconomically are at a higher risk of developing cervical cancer via HPV or other factors. Since they often lack proper education, have non-availability of proper medication and treatment, or affordable healthcare, they might be at a higher risk.

6. Pregnancy

Women who have gone through 3 or more full term pregnancies are at a higher risk of contracting cervical cancer. Women who get pregnant before the age of 20 might also be at a higher risk as compared to women over the age of 25.

7. Early onset of menstrual cycle

Women that start their menstrual cycle way before expected (also also menarche) are at a higher risk of developing cervical cancer. This occurs due to the early production of oestrogen in the body which is found to be a contributing factor in increasing risk of cervical cancer.

8. Long-term use of oral birth control

Oral contraceptives such as birth control pills might increase your risk of cervical cancer if taken over a long period of time. This factor is supported by some research and stopping the consumption of PCs might reduce your risk in the future. You are encouraged to discuss all risks and side effects of OCs with your doctor to understand whether your needs outweigh the potential risks.

Now that you understand factors that might put you at risk, lets' understand what lifestyle changes can help you reduce your risk of cervical cancer.

Lifestyle changes you can adopt today to reduce risk of cervical cancer

Get pap smears, HPV test and any other tests you can get to ensure early detection. You are advised to get pap smear test every 2-3 years and a HPV test every 5 years after the age of 25.

Get vaccinated against the HPV. HPV vaccination is crucial for cervical prevention.

Since HPV is an STI and a leading cause of CC, you are encouraged to practice safe sex.

Keep an eye for early signs or symptoms of cervical cancer to ensure early treatment.

Stop smoking today to reduce your risk of cervical cancer along with other cancers.

Exercising regularly reduces risk of CC as it strengthens the immunity and maintains hormonal balance.

Follow these lifestyle changes today to ensure better health and to reduce your risk of cervical cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.