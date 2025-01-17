Women's Health: Cervical Cancer Linked To HPV? Keep These Things In Mind To Stay Safe

Cervical cancer is strongly linked to Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a group of viruses, and certain strains, such as HPV-16 and HPV-18, are responsible for nearly 70% of cervical cancer cases. HPV spreads through sexual contact and infects the cervix, potentially causing abnormal cell changes that, over time, can progress to cancer. While many HPV infections clear naturally, persistent infections with high-risk HPV strains can lead to cervical cancer. Regular screenings and preventive measures can significantly reduce this risk. Read on as we share tips to ensure you stay safe.

10 Tips to stay safe from cervical cancer and HPV

1. Get vaccinated against HPV

The HPV vaccine offers protection against the most common high-risk HPV strains (16 and 18) as well as others that can cause cervical cancer and genital warts. The vaccine is most effective when administered before the onset of sexual activity, typically in pre-teens or teenagers, but it can also benefit adults up to 45 years of age.

2. Go for regular cervical screenings

Routine Pap smears detect abnormal cervical cells before they become cancerous. HPV tests can identify the presence of high-risk HPV strains. Early detection allows for timely intervention, significantly reducing the risk of cervical cancer.

3. Practice safe sex

Using barrier methods like condoms and dental dams can lower the risk of HPV transmission. While condoms don't provide 100% protection against HPV (as it can infect areas not covered by condoms), they still reduce the likelihood of infection.

4. Limit the number of sexual partners

Reducing the number of sexual partners decreases the risk of exposure to HPV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Mutual monogamy with an uninfected partner is one of the safest practices.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking weakens the immune system and makes it harder for the body to fight HPV infections. It also increases the likelihood of HPV infections leading to cervical cancer. Quitting smoking improves overall immune health and lowers cancer risk.

6. Strengthen your immune system

A robust immune system can clear HPV infections more effectively. Maintain a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress management to keep your immunity strong.

7. Avoid prolonged use of oral contraceptives without medical advice

Long-term use of oral contraceptives has been associated with a slightly increased risk of cervical cancer. Discuss alternative contraceptive methods with your healthcare provider if needed.

8. Avoid douching

Douching disrupts the natural balance of vaginal flora and can make the cervix more vulnerable to infections, including HPV. Avoid unnecessary vaginal cleansing practices.

9. Educate yourself about HPV

Understanding how HPV spreads and its potential consequences can empower you to make informed decisions about your sexual health and preventive care.

10. Support comprehensive sexual health education

Advocate for or participate in programs that provide information on HPV, cervical cancer, and prevention methods. Informed communities are better equipped to combat the spread of HPV and related cancers.

By following these preventive measures, you can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer and HPV infection, promoting better reproductive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.