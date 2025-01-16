Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025: It Contributes To 6-29% Of All Cancers In Women; Here's What To Do

According to research published in the Indian Journal of Medical and Paediatric Oncology, In India, cervical cancer contributes to approximately 6–29% of all cancers in women. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is primarily caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). In India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women, largely due to a lack of awareness, delayed screenings, and limited access to healthcare. However, it is one of the most preventable cancers with proper vaccination, regular screening, and lifestyle modifications. Early detection can significantly reduce the risk of severe outcomes. In this article, we discuss how women in India can reduce their risk of cervical cancer.

10 Preventive tips Indian women can follow to reduce risk of cervical cancer

1. Get vaccinated against HPV

The HPV vaccine protects against the most common cancer-causing strains of HPV. It is recommended for girls and women, ideally before the onset of sexual activity, but can still benefit those up to 45 years. The vaccine is a key step in preventing cervical cancer.

2. Go for regular pap smear tests

Pap smear tests detect precancerous or abnormal cells in the cervix. Indian women, especially those aged 21 to 65, should undergo regular screenings every 3-5 years as recommended by healthcare professionals. Early detection can prevent the development of cervical cancer.

3. Practice safe sexual habits

Limiting the number of sexual partners and consistently using condoms can reduce the risk of HPV infection and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that contribute to cervical cancer.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking weakens the immune system and reduces the body's ability to fight HPV infections. Women who smoke are at a higher risk of developing cervical cancer, making quitting a vital preventive measure.

5. Maintain good hygiene practices

Proper genital hygiene, such as cleaning with water after urination or intercourse, can reduce the risk of infections, including HPV. Indian women should also be cautious about the quality of sanitary products used during menstruation.

6. Consume a nutrient-rich diet

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains boosts immunity and may help fight HPV infections. Antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and E, and folate-rich foods like spinach and citrus fruits are particularly beneficial.

7. Avoid long-term use of oral contraceptives without medical supervision

Prolonged use of oral contraceptives has been linked to a slightly increased risk of cervical cancer. Women should consult healthcare providers to explore other contraceptive options if necessary.

8. Ensure partner is vaccinated or tested

Encouraging male partners to get vaccinated against HPV or tested for STIs can reduce the likelihood of infection transmission. Awareness among partners is an essential part of prevention.

9. Avoid douching or harsh products

Douching disrupts the natural balance of vaginal flora, increasing the risk of infections. Indian women should avoid using harsh soaps or feminine hygiene sprays and stick to gentle cleaning methods.

10. Raise awareness and educate others

Women can empower themselves and their communities by spreading knowledge about cervical cancer prevention, vaccination, and screening. Awareness campaigns in rural and urban India can bridge the knowledge gap and encourage early preventive measures.

By adopting these practices, Indian women can significantly reduce their risk of cervical cancer and contribute to creating a healthier and more informed society.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.