There Will Be 3.2 Million New Breast Cancer Cases By 2050, Warns WHO

Breast cancer diagnosis and deaths are expected to surge worldwide, according to a new analysis by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and collaborators evaluated the latest and future burden of breast cancer globally.

The study published in Nature Medicine revealed that on average, 1 in 20 women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and that if current rates continue, by 2050 there will be 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million breast cancer-related deaths per year.

"Every minute, four women are diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide and one woman dies from the disease, and these statistics are worsening," says IARC scientist Dr Joanne Kim, one of the authors of the report.

Global burden of breast cancer

According to WHO, breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women and the second most common cancer type overall, globally. An estimated 2.3 million new breast cancer cases and 670,000 breast cancer-related deaths occurred worldwide in 2022. Most breast cancer cases and deaths occur in individuals aged 50 years and older, who account for 71% of new cases and 79% of deaths.

Breast cancer detection

Early detection of breast cancer can help patients seek better treatment, increase survival rate and improve overall quality of life.

Diagnosing breast cancer typically involves a combination of methods:

1. Clinical exam: Your doctor will conduct a physical exam to check for lumps or abnormalities.

2. Imaging tests: Mammograms are the standard screening tool for detecting breast cancer, often followed by ultrasound or MRI if abnormalities are found.

3. Biopsy: If imaging results suggest the presence of cancer, a biopsy is performed to confirm the diagnosis by examining tissue samples.

How to lower your risk

You cannot change some risk factors like family history. However, a few healthy lifestyle choices can lower your risk. Here are some of these:

1. Maintain a healthy weight with regular physical activity and a well-balanced diet to lower the risk.

2. Reducing alcohol intake has been associated with a decreased risk of breast cancer.

3. Breastfeeding can help lower the risk, especially for premenopausal women.

4. Regular screenings can help identify cancer at a more treatable stage.

5. Those with a family history of breast cancer should opt for genetic testing for mutations (like BRCA1 and BRCA2). This can help take preventive measures on time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.