Scorpion Venom Could Be Used To Treat Breast Cancer

In a groundbreaking scientific development, Brazilian scientists have claimed that scorpion venom could help treat breast cancer. As per the study findings presented at FAPESP Week France, researchers at the University of Sao Paulo found a molecule in the scorpion venom that acts similarly to a commonly used chemotherapy drug, employed to kill the cancer cells.

Preliminary results of the study showed that the molecule called BamazScplp1, found in the venom of the Brotheas amazonicus scorpion, showed cancer-fighting properties when tested in the lab.

"Through bioprospecting, we were able to identify a molecule in the species of this Amazonian scorpion that is similar to that found in the venoms of other scorpions and that acts against breast cancer cells," said Eliane Candiani Arantes, a professor at the university and the project's coordinator.

Instead of milking the scorpions for venom, the researchers used a process called heterologous expression to produce the required toxin content for the study. In this process, the gene that produces a particular protein is inserted into another organism (often yeast or bacteria) and later produced in large quantities inside the lab.

"We also intend to obtain these molecules through heterologous expression," said Ms Arantes, referring to BamazScplp1 and other promising compounds.

"Our idea now is to obtain this serine protease through heterologous expression [in a fragment or complete gene from a host organism that doesn't have it naturally] in Pichia pastoris," she added.

Test results of the peptide on breast cancer cells revealed a response comparable to that of paclitaxel, a chemotherapy drug commonly used to treat the disease.

"The peptide induces cell death mainly through necrosis, an action similar to that of molecules identified in other scorpion species," the study highlighted.

Also Read | First Electric Passenger Plane Flies 130 Kilometers For Just Rs 700

Breast cancer

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women and the second most common cancer type overall, globally. A study published in Nature Medicine earlier this year revealed that on average, 1 in 20 women worldwide will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

If current rates continue, by 2050, there will be 3.2 million new breast cancer cases and 1.1 million breast cancer-related deaths per year.

An estimated 2.3 million new breast cancer cases and 670,000 breast cancer-related deaths occurred worldwide in 2022. Most breast cancer cases and deaths occur in individuals aged 50 years and older, who account for 71 per cent of new cases and 79 per cent of deaths.