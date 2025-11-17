Vaccination And Early Screening Essential To Cervical Cancer Prevention, Indian Experts Share

On the eve of World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, medical experts underscored the urgent need for awareness, vaccination, and early screening to prevent cervical cancer, calling it one of the most serious health threats faced by women in India.

Speaking at an awareness event held here on Sunday, senior gynaecologist Dr Veena Acharya said the disease continues to claim thousands of lives due to late diagnosis.

"In India, one woman is diagnosed with cervical cancer every eight minutes, and many die simply because the disease is detected too late," she said.

Acharya emphasised that cervical cancer is the only cancer in the world whose cause and prevention are both clearly known.

"It is primarily caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), and we are fortunate that an effective vaccine is available. The HPV vaccine, recommended for boys and girls aged 9 to 14, can prevent nearly 90 per cent of future cases," she added.

Gynaecologist Dr Anshu Patodia highlighted the importance of regular screening.

"A pap smear is a simple, safe, and accessible test that can detect pre-cancerous changes well before the disease develops," she said, urging women to undergo routine check-ups.

According to organisers, the awareness campaign will continue throughout the week across several private hospitals in the city. Free consultations and screening camps will also be conducted to help women understand prevention, testing, and treatment options for cervical cancer.

November 17 was recognised as World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

