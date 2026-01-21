80,000 Cervical Cancer Deaths A Year, Budget 2026-27 Must Boost Cancer Care Funding: AIIMS Expert To NDTV

Highlighting the growing burden of cervical cancer in India, AIIMS cancer experts have called for enhanced funding for cancer care and treatment in the Union Budget 2026-27. "Cervical cancer cases are increasing rapidly in the country, and about 80,000 women are dying every year due to it," said Dr. Abhishek Shankar, Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS Delhi, while speaking to NDTV.

Given the scale and severity of the problem, Dr. Shankar said it would be beneficial if allocations for cancer care and treatment are increased in the upcoming budget.

Cervical cancer, he emphasised, is largely preventable and can be avoided through timely vaccination. Globally, the elimination of cervical cancer has been identified as a key public health priority, as early detection significantly improves outcomes and the disease is also curable when diagnosed at an early stage.

Speaking about government initiatives, Dr. Abhishek Shankar said, "The Ayushman Bharat scheme has proved to be a game changer. With its help, both accessibility and affordability of healthcare services have increased. As a result, the cancer care delivery system has become stronger, particularly making it possible to provide timely cancer treatment to patients in rural and underdeveloped areas."

He noted that several improvements have been made to the scheme over the past few years. However, looking ahead, cancer care needs are expected to rise, with greater emphasis on targeted and advanced treatments. "Therefore, in the future, it will be important to conduct a cost analysis of different cancer treatments to see what kind of modifications are needed in government healthcare schemes," he said.

Dr. Shankar also referred to key announcements made in the previous Union Budget. "In the last Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the exemption of 36 life-saving drugs for the treatment of cancer, rare diseases, and other serious chronic illnesses from basic customs duty," he said.

At the same time, the Finance Minister had also announced, "The government will facilitate the establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals over the next three years. During the financial year 2025-26, 200 such centers will be set up."

Commenting on these measures, Dr. Shankar said, "Serious initiatives are being taken to make cancer treatment affordable. The government continuously assesses the situation. Last year, the Finance Minister had announced a reduction in duty on critical medicines. The government makes such decisions on a priority basis based on evidence and experts' advice."

The renewed focus on cervical cancer elimination was evident at the first national summit on cervical cancer elimination, held last week at AIIMS Delhi. Around 500 experts from across the country participated in the summit, where policymakers and specialists stressed the need to further strengthen the rollout and expansion of HPV vaccination.

The conference brought together representatives from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, State National Health Mission (NHM), leading cancer institutions, global agencies, doctors, researchers, patient advocacy groups and technology partners. Participants reached a consensus on prioritising cervical cancer elimination as a national public health goal.

Addressing the gathering, Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Director General of the National Health Mission, reaffirmed the government's commitment to the cause. She said, "Eliminating cervical cancer in India is possible, and we are fully committed to accelerating its prevention, screening, and treatment. Our focus is on rapidly expanding HPV vaccination, strengthening screening at all levels - especially through HPV DNA testing - and ensuring timely treatment for every woman."

According to data from the National NCD Portal, as of July 20, 2025, 101.8 million women have been screened for cervical cancer out of an eligible population of 254.2 million women aged 30 years and above in India.

Globally, cervical cancer remains a major public health concern. It is the fourth most common cancer among women, accounting for more than 300,000 deaths worldwide every year.

