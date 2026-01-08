Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2026: Factors Increasing Your Risk And How To Minimise Them

January is recognised globally as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, a public health initiative to spotlight cervical cancer prevention, screening, and treatment, and to encourage women and communities to take proactive steps toward cervical health. Cervical cancer, which develops in the lower part of the uterus, is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers when high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infections are prevented through vaccination and precancerous changes are detected early through screening. This focused month of awareness aims to reduce the global burden of the disease by educating women about their risk, promoting access to HPV vaccines and regular Pap and HPV tests, and bridging gaps in healthcare access, especially in low- and middle-income countries where incidence and mortality remain high. Understanding who is at higher risk and how to minimise that risk is central to taking charge of cervical health, especially in India, where cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women due to gaps in screening and vaccination coverage.

9 Factors that increase cervical cancer risk and how to minimise them

1. Persistent high-risk HPV infection

Almost all cases of cervical cancer begin with infection by high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), which are sexually transmitted and common among sexually active individuals. Persistent infection can lead to abnormal cervical cell changes over years. Get vaccinated against HPV. Ideally before sexual activity begins and complete the full recommended course. Regular screening with HPV and Pap tests can detect early changes before they become cancerous.

2. Early sexual activity

Starting sexual activity at a young age increases lifetime exposure to HPV and the risk that a high-risk infection persists. Delaying sexual debut and practising safe sex reduces HPV exposure. Vaccination is most effective before any possible exposure to the virus.

3. Multiple sexual partners

The more sexual partners a person has, the more likely they may encounter HPV, including high-risk types linked to cervical cancer. Limiting the number of sexual partners and consistent condom use can lower the chance of HPV transmission, even though condoms do not fully eliminate risk.

4. Weakened immune system

Conditions that weaken immunity such as untreated HIV infection or immunosuppressive medications make it harder for the body to clear HPV infections, allowing them to persist and progress. Maintain regular health check-ups, manage chronic conditions effectively, and ensure timely screening. People with immunosuppression should engage with healthcare providers for personalised preventive plans.

5. Smoking and tobacco exposure

Tobacco smoke contains carcinogens that can damage cellular DNA and weaken local immune responses in the cervix, increasing cancer risk. Quitting smoking and avoiding second-hand smoke helps the immune system fight HPV more effectively and reduces overall cancer risk.

6. Long-term use of oral contraceptives

Extended use of hormonal birth control pills over several years has been linked in some studies to a slightly increased risk of cervical cancer. Discuss contraceptive options with a healthcare provider, balancing benefits and possible risks, and consider regular screening if long-term use continues.

7. Multiple full-term pregnancies

Women who have had several full-term pregnancies have a higher risk, possibly due to hormonal influences or increased HPV exposure during repeated sexual activity. While childbearing choices are personal, maintaining regular screening becomes even more critical after multiple pregnancies.

8. Exposure to other sexually transmitted infections

Infections like chlamydia and HIV can inflame or weaken cervical tissue, making persistent HPV infection more likely to progress to cancer over time. Practice safe sex, undergo routine STI screenings, and seek prompt treatment for any infections to reduce co-factor risks.

9. Lack of regular cervical screening

Not undergoing recommended Pap or HPV tests allows precancerous changes to go unnoticed and untreated, increasing the likelihood of progression to invasive cancer. Women should begin screening according to age guidelines (often starting by age 21) and continue at intervals advised by healthcare professionals; early detection dramatically improves outcomes.

Cervical cancer is one of the few major cancers that is largely preventable with the right combination of vaccination, screening, and timely treatment. Health organisations like WHO and national cancer bodies emphasise expanding access to HPV vaccines and screening services especially in underserved communities to close healthcare gaps and reduce mortality.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

