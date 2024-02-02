Cervical Cancer: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors, And Preventive Measures For This Cancer

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as between periods or after menopause may be sign of CC

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is most commonly caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. In this article, we discuss the symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures for cervical cancer.

10 common symptoms of cervical cancer:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as between periods or after menopause Unusual vaginal discharge that may be watery, thick, or have a foul odor Pelvic pain or pain during intercourse Painful urination Fatigue and weight loss Back or leg pain Swelling of the legs Loss of appetite Bone fractures or fractures that occur with little or no trauma Anaemia or low red blood cell count

10 risk factors that might increase the risk of cervical cancer:

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, especially high-risk strains like HPV 16 and 18 Weakened immune system Early sexual activity Multiple sexual partners Smoking tobacco Long-term oral contraceptive use Family history of cervical cancer Previous history of abnormal cervical cells or cervical cancer Lack of regular cervical screenings (Pap tests) or HPV vaccines Use of immunosuppressive drugs

10 Preventive strategies to reduce the risk of cervical cancer:

1. Get vaccinated against HPV

HPV vaccines can protect against certain types of the virus that cause cervical cancer. It is recommended to get vaccinated before becoming sexually active.

2. Practice safe sex

Use condoms during sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of HPV transmission. However, condoms may not fully protect against HPV, as the virus can infect areas not covered by the condom.

3. Get regular Pap smears

Regular Pap smears can detect changes in the cervix that may lead to cervical cancer. It is important to follow the recommended screening guidelines and discuss them with your healthcare provider.

4. HPV testing

HPV testing can be done along with a Pap smear to check for the presence of high-risk HPV strains that are associated with cervical cancer. This test is typically recommended for women over the age of 30.

5. Limit the number of sexual partners

Reducing the number of sexual partners decreases the risk of HPV transmission and the likelihood of exposure to other sexually transmitted infections.

6. Quit smoking

Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of cervical cancer. Quitting smoking not only reduces the risk of cervical cancer but also improves overall health.

7. Maintain a healthy diet

Eating a nutritious diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables can help boost the immune system and reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer.

8. Practice good hygiene

Proper hygiene can prevent the growth and spread of infections. Keeping the genital area clean and dry, avoiding scented products, and using gentle cleansers can help reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

9. Stay up to date with healthcare screenings

Regular check-ups and screenings allow for early detection and treatment of any abnormalities in the cervix, which can prevent the development of cervical cancer.

10. Educate yourself and others

Spread awareness about cervical cancer, its causes, and preventive measures. Encourage others to get vaccinated, and screened, and adopt healthy lifestyle choices to reduce their risk.

Speak to a healthcare professional today if you show any symptoms of CC or have not regularly gotten checkups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.