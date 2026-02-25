Can Cervical Cancer Affect Young Women? All Risk Factors Listed

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally. It is a type of cancer that develops in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It typically develops slowly over time, starting with precancerous changes in the cervical cells, which can be detected through regular screenings like Pap smears. The primary cause of cervical cancer is infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted virus. Recently, the government has announced a nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) free vaccination programme for adolescent girls in a push to prevent cervical cancer. The programme will offer free vaccination through government health facilities and is expected to target girls aged 14 years across the country.

Can cervical cancer affect young women?

Although cervical cancer is commonly diagnosed in women over the age of 30, it can also affect young women. "The cancer results from the cells of the cervix and is mostly caused by the persistent infection of high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV), such as types 16 and 18. Several risk factors are known to increase the risk of developing cervical cancer, and these include smoking, weakened immunity as a result of HIV infection, long-term use of oral contraceptives, and lack of periodic screening by Pap smear. Cervical cancer in its early stages can be asymptomatic," says Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Director- Gynecology & IVF Expert at CIFAR, Gurugram.

Risk factors for cervical cancer

1. HPV infection

Persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV is the most significant risk factor. While many people clear HPV naturally, certain factors increase the likelihood that an infection will persist and progress to cancer.

2. Smoking

Women who smoke are approximately twice as likely to develop cervical cancer due to the toxins in tobacco.

3. Weakened immune system

Conditions like HIV/AIDS or taking immunosuppressive drugs make it harder for the body to eliminate HPV infections.

4. Long-term use of birth control pills

Using hormonal birth control for five or more years may slightly increase the risk, though this risk begins to decline once the medication is stopped.

5. Multiple full-term pregnancies

Having many pregnancies can be associated with a higher risk, potentially due to hormonal changes or physical trauma to the cervix.

6. Sexual history

Early sexual activity and having multiple sexual partners (or a partner with multiple partners) significantly increase exposure to high-risk HPV strains.

7. Family history

A family history of cervical cancer can elevate one's risk.

8. Lack of screening

Missing regular Pap smears or HPV tests is a major risk factor, as it prevents the detection and treatment of precancerous cells before they turn into cancer.

How to reduce the risk

Vaccination can protect against the most common cancer-causing types of HPV

Routine Pap smears and HPV testing can help in the early detection of precancerous changes

Safe sex practices can help reduce the risk of HPV infection

If you smoke, seek help to quit, as it can significantly reduce your risk

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight can strengthen the immune system, reducing overall risk

Regular check-ups and treatment for any conditions that weaken the immune system, like HIV, are crucial

"Due to the absence of symptoms in the early stages of the disease, regular screening by Pap smear and HPV test is vital for early detection, and preventive strategies such as HPV vaccination and the use of safe sex practices can greatly lower the risk of developing cervical cancer," advised Dr. Arora.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.