Doctor Busts 5 Common Myths About The HPV Vaccine In Men

When it comes to HPV (Human Papillomavirus), most people still believe it's a "women's issue." However, HPV is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world and affects both men and women. It is responsible for a range of cancers not just cervical cancer. Despite this, awareness about HPV vaccination among men remains alarmingly low, mainly due to misinformation. Here are five common myths about the HPV vaccine in men and the facts that dispel them.

1. Myth: The HPV vaccine is only for women and protects only against cervical cancer

Fact: This is perhaps the most widespread misconception. While the HPV vaccine is best known for preventing cervical cancer in women, it is equally crucial for men. The vaccine is recommended for boys and men aged 9 to 26 years and helps prevent several HPV-related cancers, including oral, throat, anal, penile, and other genital cancers. By vaccinating boys early, not only do we protect them from HPV infections, but we also reduce the overall transmission of the virus in the population. HPV prevention is not a gender-specific concern it's a public health priority.

2. Myth: The HPV vaccine prevents all types of cancer

Fact: The HPV vaccine is designed to protect against cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, not all forms of cancer. While it is highly effective against HPV-related cancers, it does not prevent cancers that arise from other causes such as tobacco, alcohol, or genetics. It's important to understand that the HPV vaccine is not a "cancer vaccine," but an infection-prevention vaccine that reduces the risk of developing several cancers linked to HPV.

3. Myth: Only sexually active men need the HPV vaccine

Fact: The ideal time to receive the HPV vaccine is before any sexual exposure, typically between ages 9 and 26. The reason is simple the vaccine works best when given before contact with the virus. However, even men in their 30s or 40s who haven't been exposed to all HPV strains can still benefit. The vaccine offers protection against multiple high-risk HPV types that one might not have encountered yet. Hence, prevention is always better and more effective than cure.

4. Myth: The HPV vaccine has serious side effects or affects masculinity

Fact: The HPV vaccine has a proven safety record worldwide, supported by extensive clinical research. It has no impact on fertility, virility, or masculinity. Most side effects, if any, are minor such as mild fever, redness, or soreness at the injection site similar to other routine vaccinations. With an efficacy rate close to 99%, the HPV vaccine remains one of the safest and most effective preventive tools in modern medicine.

5. Myth: Men don't need the HPV vaccine if their partner is vaccinated

Fact: HPV is highly contagious and can spread through any intimate skin-to-skin contact. Even if a partner is vaccinated, men can still contract or transmit other HPV strains. Vaccination ensures direct protection for men and helps break the chain of transmission, reducing the overall risk of HPV-related diseases in the community.

By vaccinating boys and men, we not only protect them from serious cancers but also contribute to creating a generation free from HPV-related diseases. The HPV vaccine is not just a women's health measure it's a vital step toward universal cancer prevention and public health protection.

(By Dr Archit Pandit, Director - Surgical Oncology, Fortis Okhla)

