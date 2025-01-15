HPV Prevention: Look Out For These Myths About HPV Vaccination

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common viral infection with over 200 strains, some of which are transmitted through sexual contact. While most HPV infections are harmless and resolve on their own, certain high-risk types can lead to serious health issues like cervical, anal, and throat cancers, as well as genital warts. There are vaccines available for HPV and these vaccines are designed to protect against the most common high-risk strains of HPV that cause cancer and genital warts. The HPV vaccine is recommended for preteens starting at ages 11-12, but it can be given as early as 9 years old and up to age 45, depending on individual circumstances. There are various myths surrounding this vaccine. Read on as we debunk some of the most common myths surrounding the HPV vaccine.

10 Myths about HPV vaccination debunked

#1 Myth: HPV vaccination is only for girls.

While the vaccine was initially marketed for girls due to the link with cervical cancer, it is equally important for boys. HPV can cause cancers of the throat, anus, and genitals in both men and women. Vaccinating boys helps prevent these cancers and reduces the overall spread of the virus.

#2 Myth: The HPV vaccine is not necessary if you're not sexually active.

The vaccine is most effective when administered before any exposure to HPV, typically before becoming sexually active. This is why it is recommended for preteens aged 11-12.

#3 Myth: HPV vaccines promote early sexual activity.

Research has consistently shown no link between receiving the HPV vaccine and increased sexual activity. The vaccine is a preventive measure for health, similar to any other immunisation.

#4 Myth: The HPV vaccine is unsafe and has severe side effects.

Extensive studies have demonstrated that HPV vaccines are safe. Side effects are typically mild and include soreness at the injection site, mild fever, or dizziness. Severe reactions are extremely rare and are outweighed by the vaccine's benefits.

#5 Myth: The HPV vaccine protects against all sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The HPV vaccine specifically protects against certain strains of the HPV virus. It does not provide protection against other STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, or HIV.

#6 Myth: Only adults need the HPV vaccine.

The vaccine is most effective when given to children and adolescents before they are exposed to the virus. While it can still benefit adults up to age 45, earlier vaccination ensures better protection.

#7 Myth: If you've had an HPV infection, you don't need the vaccine.

Even if someone has been infected with one strain of HPV, the vaccine can still protect against other strains they haven't been exposed to.

#8 Myth: HPV vaccination is unnecessary because HPV infections go away on their own.

Fact: While many HPV infections do clear naturally, high-risk strains can persist and lead to cancer. The vaccine significantly reduces the risk of these long-term complications.

#9 Myth: HPV vaccines are ineffective.

Fact: Studies show that HPV vaccines are highly effective, reducing infections from the targeted HPV types by up to 90% and significantly lowering the incidence of related cancers.

#10 Myth: HPV vaccination eliminates the need for cervical cancer screening.

Fact: Regular cervical cancer screenings (Pap smears) remain essential, even for those vaccinated, as the vaccine doesn't protect against all cancer-causing HPV types.

By debunking these myths and understanding the facts, individuals can make informed decisions about HPV vaccination and its role in preventing serious health issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.