Global First: Indian Scientists Map Cervical Cancer At Molecular Level, Open Doors To Precision Treatment

In a landmark achievement that places India firmly on the global oncology map, a team of Indian scientists and clinicians has conducted the country's first-ever integrative genomic and phosphoproteomic analysis of cervical cancer. This pioneering research, based on patient samples from Bihar, a state heavily impacted by the disease, unravels why some patients fail to respond to standard treatments and suggests more effective, personalised alternatives.

Led by PhD scholars Janani Sambath and Irene A. George under the mentorship of Dr. Prashant Kumar, this study represents the world's first whole-genome and global proteomics-phosphoproteomics mapping of cervical cancer. On the clinical front, Dr. Richa Chauhan, senior oncologist at Mahavir Cancer Sansthan, Patna, monitored the application of these findings in real-world scenarios.

"This research is close to my heart," says Dr. Chauhan. "As a cancer physician, I see women every day, many from rural or underserved backgrounds, with late-stage cervical cancer. Being part of a study that not only decodes resistance but also proposes actionable solutions is deeply gratifying."

Revealing The Genetic Drivers Of Resistance

Using advanced DNA sequencing, the researchers identified two major genetic alterations common in treatment-resistant cervical tumours:

An increase in the number of copies of the EGFR gene, which accelerates cancer cell growth and spread.

The loss of the STK11 gene, which normally functions as a growth brake.

These findings are clinically significant as EGFR can be targeted using existing cancer drugs, potentially offering life-saving treatment options for patients unresponsive to standard therapy.

Proteins That Hold The Key

The proteomics arm of the study revealed that the CSNK2A1 protein acts as a "master switch" in treatment-resistant tumours, enabling survival pathways. Blocking this protein with the drug silmitasertib, in combination with low-dose cisplatin, significantly reduced cancer growth in lab experiments.

In parallel, the phosphoproteomics analysis uncovered another protein-STX3-consistently present at high levels in resistant tumours. Identified as a powerful biomarker, STX3's discovery has been patented by the Government of India (Patent No. 404113) and has garnered widespread national attention.

Recognition On The Global Stage

Dr. Prashant Kumar presented the study at the ESMO Asia Congress 2024 in Singapore, where it earned the prestigious Best Poster Award, competing against top cancer research teams worldwide. This recognition not only validates the scientific excellence of the work but also strengthens India's position in the fight against women's cancers.

"This is not just a scientific achievement, it's a social imperative," says Dr. Kumar. "We're proud that our research, powered by Indian samples and minds, is creating real translational possibilities."

Why It Matters For India: Cervical Cancer Impact On Indian Women

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women, responsible for nearly 10% of all female cancer cases. Despite HPV vaccination efforts, rural states like Bihar continue to face late-stage diagnoses, underscoring the urgent need for early detection tools and improved treatment protocols.

Cervical cancer begins in the cervix-the lower part of the uterus-and is typically driven by long-term infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) types, especially HPV-16 and 18. Often slow to show symptoms, it may initially involve irregular or abnormal vaginal bleeding, making regular screening (via Pap smears or HPV tests) vital for early detection and successful treatment.

Globally, it ranks as the fourth most common cancer in women, with over 600,000 new cases and nearly 342,000 deaths reported in 2020. In India, the burden is even higher: age-standardised incidence is about 14.7 per 100,000 women, with a mortality rate of 9.2 per 100,000, as another study published in BMC Cancer in 2022 suggests. Roughly 96,900 new cases are diagnosed annually, with 60,000-67,000 deaths, accounting for about one-fifth of global cervical cancer burden.

The five-year survival rate in India hovers around 47%, significantly lower than figures in more developed countries. Vulnerable groups, such as women from lower socioeconomic strata, rural areas, and with limited education, are disproportionately affected. Incidence rates peak among women aged 50-59, especially in regions like Northeast India, with cities like Aizawl reporting rates as high as 24 per 100,000.

Alarmingly, screening rates remain abysmally low. Data from NFHS-5 shows only about 1-2% of women have ever undergone cervical cancer screening. This wide gap in awareness and access underscores a pressing public health priority.

Keeping these in mind, the team behind the new breakthrough study aims to move silmitasertib-based combination regimens into clinical trials, alongside the development of targeted clinical tests to guide treatment planning. With its blend of cutting-edge molecular science and deep compassion for patients, this research offers renewed hope to thousands of women who need it most.

