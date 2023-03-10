Women's Health: Follow These Preventive Tips To Lower Risk Of Cervical Cancer

You can lower your risk of cervical cancer by getting vaccinated

The lower portion of the uterus that attaches to the vagina, or the cervix, is where the cells of cervical cancer develop. The majority of cervical cancers are brought on by different strains of the sexually transmitted infection known as the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The body's immune system normally stops the virus from causing harm when exposed to HPV. But, in a small number of people, the virus endures for years and aids in the process by which some cervical cells develop into cancer cells.

By getting screening tests and an anti-HPV vaccine, you can lower your risk of developing cervical cancer. You can lower your risk of getting cervical cancer by following the necessary preventive measures. Continue reading as we share preventive tips you can follow for reduced risk.

Preventive tips to reduce the risk of cervical cancer:

1. Get vaccinated

There are vaccines that can help shield kids and teens from specific HPV infections. These vaccines offer defense against the HPV strains that are most frequently associated with cancer, as well as those that can result in anal and genital warts. These vaccines solely function to prevent HPV infection; they do not function to treat an existing infection. For maximum effectiveness, the HPV vaccines should be administered before an individual is exposed to HPV. Pre-cancers and cervical cancers are prevented by these vaccinations.

2. Use protection during intercourse

Sexual contact is the main method of HPV infection transmission. It helps to prevent HPV infection to use a barrier form of birth control, such as a condom or dental dam. It is crucial to remember that a person can still contract Trusted Source HPV from the skin on the genitalia or the region around the anus, which neither a condom nor a dental dam can protect against.

3. Quit smoking

Cervical cancer is one of the many cancers that smoking can cause. Smoking tobacco can impair the immune system, which makes it more difficult for the body to eradicate cancer cells. These poisons can also alter or damage a cell's DNA, which can lead to the onset of a tumour. The immune system and the body's capacity to fight cancer may be compromised if nicotine and other chemicals from tobacco enter the cervix through semen.

4. Follow a healthy diet

Your diet should mostly consist of fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods like whole grains and beans. Choosing fewer high-calorie foods will help you eat lighter and leaner. Reduce your intake of processed carbohydrates and animal-sourced fat. Eat less processed meat. Consuming processed meat frequently may marginally raise your chance of developing several cancers.

5. Maintain a healthy weight through regular exercise

Certain cancers may be less likely to develop in people who are in a healthy weight range. Breast, prostate, lung, colon, and kidney cancer are among them. Exercise is also taken into account. Physical activity on its own may reduce the incidence of breast cancer and colon cancer in addition to aiding with weight control. You can engage in both strenuous and gentle exercise. Include at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day as a daily goal.

Follow these tips to reduce your risk and for better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.