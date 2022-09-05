Cervical Cancer: As The Vaccine Launches Against CC, Let's Understand The Causes And Risks

Cervical Cancer: You risk of CC might be heightened if you have pre-existing UTIs

The cells of the cervix, the lower portion of the uterus that attaches to the vagina, are where cervical cancer develops. The majority of cervical cancers are brought on by different strains of the sexually transmitted infection known as the human papillomavirus (HPV).

As the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) are introducing India's first locally made quadrivalent human papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer, it is important to understand this condition better.

Another reason to understand cervical cancer is its existence in India. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that India bears a fifth of the globe's cervical cancer burden, with 1.23 lakh new cases and 67,000 fatalities per year. By producing antibodies against HPV, this vaccination prevents the 6, 11, 16, and 18 strains, according to the government analysis.

What are the causes of cervical cancer?

When healthy cervix-based cells experience DNA changes (mutations), the development of cervical cancer follows. The instructions that inform a cell what to do are encoded in its DNA.

Healthy cells develop and proliferate at a specific rate before dying at a specific period. The cells are instructed by the mutations to grow and replicate erratically while remaining alive. A mass of abnormal cells develops as they accumulate (tumour). Cancer cells can infect the tissues in the immediate area and can separate from a tumour to spread (metastasize) to other parts of the body.

Although the exact origin of cervical cancer is unknown, HPV is known to have a part. The majority of HPV-positive people do not go on to develop cancer. This indicates that in addition to genetics, your environment and lifestyle choices also have a role in determining whether you'll get cervical cancer.

What factors put us at a higher risk?

There are various factors that put us at a higher risk of developing or contracting certain diseases. Here are some of the factors that might make you more prone to cervical cancer:

Numerous sexual partners: Your likelihood of contracting HPV increases with both the number of sexual partners you have and the number of partners your partner has.

Sexual activities at a younger age: Early adolescent sexual activity raises HPV risk.

Pre-existence of UTIs: At times, there are other STIs (STIs). Your risk of HPV is increased if you already have other STIs such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, syphilis, or HIV/AIDS.

a compromised immune system If you have HPV and your immune system is compromised by another medical issue, you may be more likely to develop cervical cancer.

Smoking: The risk of abnormal cell cervical cancer increases with smoking.

There are about 100 different types of HPV, and roughly 12 of them have been linked to cancer. Cervical cancer can be prevented in large part by early diagnosis of these HPV strains. Regular exams with your doctor can help detect cellular alterations before they progress to cancer.

By shielding you from the HPV that is responsible for up to 90% of all cervical malignancies, the HPV vaccine can aid in the prevention of HPV infection. Hence, it is ideal to take correct preventive measures and seek the cervical cancer vaccine to lower the risk.

