"No Tariffs Or Sanctions Can Halt...": Russia's History Lesson On US Threats

Russia has accused the Donald Trump administration in the United States of pursuing a "neocolonial" policy against nations in Global South to maintain Washington's hegemony, and said no amount of tariffs and sanctions could change the "natural course of history." Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that US was putting "politically motivated economic pressure" on nations who are choosing an independent course on the international stage, and expressed Moscow's willingness to boost cooperation with these countries to form a "truly multilateral" and equal world order.

Remarks from Moscow came days after US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Calling sanctions and restrictions a "regrettable reality" of today's historical stage that affects the entire world, Zakharova said that the US cannot come to terms with the "loss of hegemony in the emerging world order."

"Sanctions and restrictions have unfortunately become a defining feature of the current historical period, impacting countries across the globe. Unable to accept the erosion of its dominance in an emerging multipolar international order, Washington continues to pursue a neocolonial agenda, employing politically motivated economic pressure against those who choose an independent course on the international stage," she said.

Commenting on Trump's tariff policy against Russia's partners in the Global South, Zakharova called it a "direct encroachment" on the national sovereignty of nations and an "attempt to interfere in their internal affairs".

"We firmly believe that no tariff wars or sanctions can halt the natural course of history. We are supported by a vast number of partners, like-minded states, and allies, particularly among the countries of the Global South and, above all, within BRICS, who share this perspective," Zakharova said, adding that Russia stands ready to deepen cooperation and resist the "unlawful unilateral sanctions."

Zakharova was referring to the bloc originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

She said that US policy is fraught with a slowdown in economic growth, damage to supply chains, and fragmentation of the global economy. "Contrary to the basic provisions in the area of free trade, which the Western countries themselves once promoted, there is politically motivated protectionism and voluntaristic build-up of tariff barriers," she added.

Trump's Tariffs On India

Donald Trump on Monday said it will "substantially raise" the tariff paid by India for buying "massive amounts of Russian Oil", stating that much of the oil purchased from Moscow is being sold in the open market "for big profits".

In a strong worded reply, India reminded Washington that when it began importing from Russia after the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, the US "actively encouraged such imports". It also countered the stance of the European Union for singling out Indian refiners over their exports of crude.

The foreign ministry said that while India's imports are "a necessity compelled by the global market situation", the nations criticising it are themselves "indulging in trade with Russia" even when "such trade is not even a vital compulsion".