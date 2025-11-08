PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh.

He inaugurated the new trains on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | PM Narendra Modi flags off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Banaras Railway Station



The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2GfI45aVGt — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

Addressing a public rally after the inauguration, PM Modi said these Vande Bharat trains will "enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort" for citizens.

"Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, and Amrit Bharat are laying the foundation for a new generation of Indian Railways," he said, with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in attendance.

Delighted to flag off four Vande Bharat trains. These will enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort for citizens.

https://t.co/kHl2ufYLoF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2025

Infrastructure is a "major factor" in the economic growth of developed countries, and India is also "moving fast" on the path of development, he said.

"Infrastructure is not just about big bridges and highways. Whenever such systems are developed anywhere, it sparks the overall development of that region," PM Modi said.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat train will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about two hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation, the Centre said in an official statement.

The train will connect "some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations," including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho, it said.

"This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travelers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho," it said.

Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in about seven hours and 45 minutes and will save nearly one hour of travel time, the Centre said.

The train will "greatly benefit" passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur and also improve access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee, the statement said.

"By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development," it added.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route and will complete the journey in six hours and 40 minutes.

The Centre said it will strengthen connectivity between Delhi and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

"This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets," it said.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over two hours, completing the journey in eight hours and 40 minutes.

Adorned for its inaugural journey to Bengaluru, Karnataka, the Ernakulam – Bengaluru #VandeBharatExpress awaits its departure at Ernakulam station, Kerala.#विकसित_बनारस pic.twitter.com/Zw5o6EoopT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 8, 2025

It will connect major IT and commercial hubs and will provide professionals, students, and tourists with a "faster and more comfortable" travel option, the Centre said.

"The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration," it said.