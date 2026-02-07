As PM Modi Begins 2-Day Visit, A Look At India-Malaysia Diplomatic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a state visit to Malaysia on February 7 and 8. On his third visit to Malaysia and first since the two nations raised their relationship to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister visited Malaysia for an official trip from November 21 to 23, 2015, and later made a brief stopover in Kuala Lumpur on May 31, 2018. PM Ibrahim travelled to India on a state visit in August 2024.

India-Malaysia Ties Over The Years

India and Malaysia formally established diplomatic relations in 1957. Over time, the relationship has evolved, with major milestones marking the trajectory of cooperation between the two countries.

The relationship was upgraded to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia. When Anwar Ibrahim visited India in August 2024, ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Since 2022, political engagement between the two nations has remained consistent, with regular high-level visits and discussions.

Regular Leader-Level Engagement

PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Ibrahim, have met on international platforms and maintained regular communication through calls and virtual summits.

They met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, 2025. PM Modi also attended the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025. The leaders also spoke over telephone on October 22, 2025.

High-Level Ministerial Exchanges

India and Malaysia have maintained high-level political engagement since 2022. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Kuala Lumpur in October 2025 to represent India at the 20th East Asia Summit and had earlier visited Malaysia in March 2024.

Defence cooperation has also seen regular exchanges. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Malaysia for the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in 2025 and earlier undertook an official visit in July 2023. In May 2025, Minister of State Sanjay Seth led an Indian delegation to Malaysia for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition and bilateral discussions.

India's defence presence in Malaysia has grown in recent years, including the opening of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's regional office in Kuala Lumpur in 2023.

Economic And Trade Partnership

Bilateral trade reached nearly $19.85 billion in the financial year 2024-25. Malaysia is India's third-largest trading partner within ASEAN, while India ranks among Malaysia's top 10 global trading partners.

Tourism and mobility have also expanded through relaxed visa regimes. Malaysia introduced visa-free travel for Indian nationals in December 2023, while India extended free tourist visas to Malaysian nationals starting July 2024, currently valid until December 2026.

Cultural Links, Diaspora

People-to-people ties remain one of the strongest aspects of India-Malaysia relations. Malaysia hosts a large Indian-origin population of around 2.9 million, making it one of the largest Indian diaspora communities globally.

Symbolic cultural cooperation is also visible through initiatives such as the Torana Gate in Kuala Lumpur, gifted by India and inaugurated jointly by the leaders of both nations in 2015.

Academic and knowledge partnerships are also expanding. India-supported academic chairs such as the Ayurveda Chair at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and the Thiruvalluvar Chair at University Malaya reflect educational collaboration.

PM Modi's 2-Day Visit

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi is set to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and business leaders, while discussions are also likely to explore opportunities for defence collaboration.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these may include areas such as the sale of Dornier aircraft and maintenance support for Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft.