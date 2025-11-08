Advertisement
Rapido Rider Touches Woman's Thighs In Bengaluru, Case Filed

According to the police complaint, the incident occurred at around 4 pm on Thursday. The Wilson Garden Police has filed an FIR.

The rider Lokesh (seen on the left wearing a helmet) was confronted by a man.
Bengaluru:

A Rapido bike taxi rider in Bengaluru has been charged for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger during a ride in the city. According to the police complaint, the incident occurred at around 4 pm on Thursday.

The woman alleged that the rider, identified as Lokesh, intentionally touched her legs and thighs multiple times despite her warning him to stop. This ordeal went on throughout the journey.

She recorded a video of the act on her phone and later informed the police.

The woman said that she felt unsafe using Rapido, stating that such incidents raised serious concerns about the safety of women passengers using bike taxis.

Following the complaint, the Wilson Garden Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) and began investigating the matter. 

