"Is KC Venugopal Super CM?" BJP vs Congress Over Bengaluru Demolition

A controversy has erupted over the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Bengaluru, with the BJP accusing the Congress's central leadership of superseding the state's elected government over an issue that comes under the state administration.

The BJP's charges followed a post by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal over the demolitions in Kogilu village. In his online post, Venugopal had said that he had conveyed the Congress leadership's "serious concern" over the demolitions, with the BJP questioning if the Congress-run government in Karnataka functions on directives of the party's high command.

"Who is KC Venugopal to "intervene" in the administration of Karnataka? Is he a Super CM, or does the Congress high command believe elected state governments function on Delhi diktats?" asked R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

The state is governed by a constitutionally elected chief minister and cabinet, not by an AICC general secretary, the BJP leader said, asserting that such "pressure tactics" on a state government is "blatant overreach and an insult to federalism."

"Karnataka's dignity, self-respect, and administrative authority cannot be compromised to please party managers sitting in Delhi. The people of this state did not vote for a remote-control government,: he added.

Ashoka also accused Venugopal of "hypocrisy," questioning his silence of several other issues in Karnataka, including those relating to the farmers in the state. "Karnataka is not a colony of Rahul Gandhi and his coterie," he asserted, stating that the state deserves respect, autonomy, and honest governance, and not "high-command theatrics."

Last evening, Venugopal had said he had a talk with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the demolitions in Bengaluru and conveyed to them the concern of the Congress high command.

"(I) conveyed the AICC's serious concern that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion, keeping the human impact at the centre. They have assured that they will personally engage with the affected families, put in place an appropriate mechanism for addressing grievances, and ensure rehabilitation and relief for those impacted," he said.

His remark had come in the wake of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan branding the demolition drive the "brutal normalisation of the bulldozer raj."