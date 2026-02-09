Bengaluru Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband's Death Due To Gas Geyser Leak

A tragic incident has been reported from Bettanagere village in Bengaluru, where a woman died by suicide after her husband died following a gas geyser leak at their residence, police said.

According to police sources, a gas leak from a geyser occurred at the home of B. Raj, a driver by profession, and his wife, Meena (35), an employee of Canara Bank. Raj reportedly collapsed due to gas inhalation when he went to take a bath and died on the spot.

The couple's son, Tarun, later informed his mother about his father's death. However, police said Meena did not return home or visit the mortuary after learning of the incident and subsequently went missing.

As there was no contact from her for several hours, Tarun waited until late at night before lodging a missing complaint at the police station.

During a search operation, police found Meena's body hanging near Bettanagere village, confirming that she had died by suicide. Investigators believe she was unable to cope with her husband's sudden death.

Separate cases have been registered at the Nelamangala Police Station and Madanayakanahalli Police Station. Further investigation is underway.