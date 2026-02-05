Asked To Play Peacemaker, Hindu Man Beaten For 'Affair' With Muslim Woman

A Hindu man was brutally assaulted in Karnataka's Koppal district on Tuesdy after he was suspected of being in a relationship with a Muslim woman. Venkatesh was allegedly attacked by a group of Muslim men who saw him at a bus stand with the woman and her mother, and assumed, wrongly it appears, he was having an affair with the daughter.

According to his police complaint, Azmeer and Afia, a married couple from Basapattana village, had a quarrel after which Afia left the house with her children.

Azmeer reportedly requested Venkatesh, a neighbour and a family friend, to talk to Afia and persuade her to return. Acting on that request, Venkatesh went to the bus stand.

Afia and her children, the daughter and a son, were planning to go to her mother's home.

However, a group of Muslim men noticed Venkatesh with Afia and her children, and allegedly misunderstood the situation. They launched a violent attack against him.

Locals who knew the truth pleaded with them, pointing out Venkatesh was from the same village and had no ill intent. But the attackers allegedly continued to beat him severely.

The cops have filed a case against Azmeer, Khajafeer, Indrawali, and other men. Cops also confirmed the family, i.e., Azmeer, Afia, and the children, and Venkatesh had known each other for 15 years.

However, following the registration of the case, several people from the Muslim community gathered at the police station and created a ruckus, demanding that a counter-complaint be registered against Venkatesh as well.

This led to heated arguments outside the station; visuals showed one man, in a blue t-shirt wagging his finger threateningly at a policeman.

The police are continuing their investigation.