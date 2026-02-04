Scolded For Skipping Classes, 2 Bengaluru Kids, 13 And 9, Run Away From Home

A seemingly normal parental scolding over missed tuition classes took an unexpected turn in Bengaluru's Ashwath Nagar when a 13-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother decided to run from their home.

On the afternoon of February 1, around 3:00 pm, the siblings left their residence in Marathahalli, upset after being scolded for their refusal to attend school-related coaching.

Carrying her Aadhaar card, the 13-year-old took advantage of the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women and girls in Karnataka government buses, while her brother travelled without a ticket. They moved through multiple regions, including Shivamogga and Chitradurga, putting nearly 200 kilometres between themselves and their home.

Following their disappearance, parents filed a missing person complaint at the HAL Police Station. The police, in turn, alerted stations across Karnataka and leveraged social media to circulate photographs and descriptions of the children. After seeing the circulated photos, members of the public informed the police in Chitradurga, confirming the children's whereabouts.

Following the tip-offs from the public, police were able to successfully trace the children in Chitradurga. The siblings were subsequently transported back to Bengaluru and brought to the HAL Police Station, where they were safely reunited with their parents.