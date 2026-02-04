Man Strips Naked, Argues In Posh Bangalore Club, Car Tries To Run Him Over

The upscale Bangalore Club in central Bengaluru, which boasts the city's elite as its members and has membership waiting periods stretching for years, saw a man stripping naked and nearly being run over by a car on Wednesday.

Police said local resident Raj Ananth, who claims his father is a member, arrived at the club on Lavelle Road in a drunken state and started arguing with the security guards to let him in. "As the argument escalated, Ananth, who is also believed to be mentally disturbed, stripped naked and began creating a scene," said a senior police official.

A video shows Ananth standing in front of a car and the driver attempting to run him over. Ananth is seen clinging to the bonnet and then falling onto the road, screaming in pain.

The police official said Ananth has complained that he was assaulted by one of the security guards.

"A case has been registered against a security guard and the driver of the car. A separate case has also been registered against Ananth for causing public nuisance," the official added.