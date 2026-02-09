Delhi Police Files FIR Over Circulation Of Ex-Army Chief's Unpublished Book

The Delhi police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) over the circulation of an unpublished book of Army chief General MM Naravane. The police took cognisance of information found on various online social media platforms and news forums, which claimed that a pre-print copy of the book 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated.

It was also reported that the necessary clearance for the publication of this book was yet to be received from the relevant authorities.

Upon verification, it was found that a PDF copy of a type-set book with the same title, and apparently prepared by Penguin Random House India Pvt. Limited, was available on certain websites, and, also, some online marketing platforms have displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase.

In order to carry out a thorough investigation into this purported leakof a yet-to-be-approved publication, a case was registered with the Special Cell.

This comes a week after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen flashing a purported copy of the book in the Parliament complex. The matter sparked a huge political row, with the proceedings of the Lok Sabha getting disrupted and eight MPs getting suspended over the issue for the remaining part of the ongoing Budget session.