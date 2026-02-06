Video: Bengaluru Bike Rider Attacks Car, Makes Obscene Gestures

A bike rider in Bengaluru stopped a car, made obscene gestures and attacked the vehicle on Friday, bringing another case of road rage to light in the city.

A video recorded by the car driver Aditya showed the man standing in front of the car near Madavara Junction, shouting and making obscene gestures. He then proceeds to break one of the side-view mirrors before getting on his motorcycle. He then turns arounds and kicks the car.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station.

In an incident last month at a traffic stop in Whitefield, a man on a bike in front of the car pulled out a knife and pointed it at the car driver. The biker and the car driver had an argument following a close call during an overtaking move. Both vehicles came to a stop at the traffic signal. During this time, the biker, who has been identified as Arbaaz Khan, got down and walked toward the car, a knife in hand.

This came days after a delivery rider was thrashed by a group of men after their two-wheelers brushed past on a narrow road.

In November last year, a taxi driver deliberately rammed his car into a bike following an argument at the KR Puram Bridge.