Assaulted During Theft, Alleged Thief Approaches Bengaluru Police

An alleged thief in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint against his victims, claiming he was assaulted while attempting a robbery.

The complainant, an auto-rickshaw driver, reportedly entered the compound of a residence near Chokkanahalli Main Road on January 31 with the intent to steal electrical items.

When the residents questioned him for trespassing, an argument broke out. Police state the complainant then allegedly assaulted the couple and summoned two friends to the scene. The trio attacked the residents, during which one associate reportedly struck the male resident on the head with a beer bottle. The shattered glass also caused lacerations to the woman's cheek.

As neighbours arrived in response to the woman's screams, the associates fled in an auto-rickshaw.

Amid the chaos, an unidentified person from the crowd allegedly struck the complainant with a wooden object. The man later sought medical treatment and filed a complaint against his unidentified attackers.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.