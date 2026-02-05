Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Assaulted During Theft, Alleged Thief Approaches Bengaluru Police

The complainant, an auto-rickshaw driver, reportedly entered the compound of a residence near Chokkanahalli Main Road in Bengaluru with the intent to steal electrical items.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Assaulted During Theft, Alleged Thief Approaches Bengaluru Police
Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation
Bengaluru:

An alleged thief in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint against his victims, claiming he was assaulted while attempting a robbery. 

The complainant, an auto-rickshaw driver, reportedly entered the compound of a residence near Chokkanahalli Main Road on January 31 with the intent to steal electrical items.

When the residents questioned him for trespassing, an argument broke out. Police state the complainant then allegedly assaulted the couple and summoned two friends to the scene. The trio attacked the residents, during which one associate reportedly struck the male resident on the head with a beer bottle. The shattered glass also caused lacerations to the woman's cheek.

As neighbours arrived in response to the woman's screams, the associates fled in an auto-rickshaw. 

Amid the chaos, an unidentified person from the crowd allegedly struck the complainant with a wooden object. The man later sought medical treatment and filed a complaint against his unidentified attackers. 

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru, Thief, Crime
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com