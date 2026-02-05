Class 12 Student Cuts Off Teacher's Lips In Roadside Attack In UP

A Class 12 student in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attacked his teacher with a sharp weapon on January 26, severing both her lips, according to police.

The victim's brother stated in his complaint that the student had been consistently harassing the teacher, who worked at a private school on Agra Road. Despite a previous complaint made to the student's mother during a parent-teacher meeting and subsequent assurances that the behaviour would stop, the harassment persisted.

Distressed by the student's conduct, the teacher eventually resigned and moved to a different school. However, the accused allegedly tracked her to her new workplace and continued to stalk her daily.

On January 26, the student intercepted the teacher on her way to work and attacked her with a sharp weapon, cutting off both of her lips before fleeing the scene.

"A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the teacher's brother," said Kotwali Station House Officer Fateh Bahadur Singh. "We are currently searching for the accused and will take further action once he is in custody."