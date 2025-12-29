AI, 20,000 Cops: Bengaluru's Security Plan For New Year's Eve

With Bengaluru bracing for massive crowds on New Year's Eve, the City Police have announced comprehensive public safety and security measures to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations.



Popular hotspots such as MG Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Whitefield, Neeladri Road in Electronic City, and major malls are expected to witness heavy footfall. To manage the rush effectively, a team of approximately 20,000 policemen has been deployed to oversee a series of proactive arrangements focused on crowd control, women's safety, and overall public security.



Key measures rolled out across the city include:

Strategic deployment of watchtowers for better surveillance

Placement of umbrellas to mark safe zones and provide weather protection

Setting up of dedicated women's help desks for immediate assistance and reporting of concerns

Optimised metro timings and coordinated bus services to ease crowd movement and reduce congestion

Deployment of new technologies for enhanced monitoring

Strict enforcement against drunken driving, wheeling, and other violations



To prevent overcrowding, the entry and exit at all venues will be regulated, with no admission beyond capacity limits. Restrictions will also be imposed on vehicles in certain areas, with clear warnings through announcements and signage.

Authorities will also intensify compliance checks across hotels, lodges, and pubs, taking swift action against any instances of nuisance, such as potential suspensions of operations, to maintain public order.

Surveillance cameras equipped with facial recognition technology will be deployed to identify and deter known troublemakers and anti-social elements. Specialised units, including Quick Response Teams (QRT) and the all-women force, will be mobilised for rapid intervention and community safety.

In partnership with ride-hailing services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido, efforts will prioritise the deployment of women cab drivers to promote safer transportation options for all users. For the first time, buses and tempo travellers will be stationed at key locations to facilitate the safe dispersal of crowds after midnight.

To prevent bottlenecks and stampedes, no circulatory movement of crowds will be allowed back into major corridors, including Brigade Road. Continuous CCTV monitoring backed by a "magic box" system will enable rapid tracing and documentation of any violations.

Artificial intelligence has been integrated into the comprehensive security framework to monitor and prevent illegal activities.

Additionally, pub and bar owners have also been briefed to curb excessive consumption of alcohol that could lead to public nuisance.