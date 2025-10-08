The Age Question: Are Younger Women Really Safe From Breast Cancer?

Breast cancers are increasingly becoming one of the most common type of cancers seen in women under the age of 40. Although the condition was traditionally associated with older women above 60 years of age, we are witnessing a significant increase in its incidence among younger women globally. For women under 40, breast cancer is generally more aggressive and is often associated with genetic conditions. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let's take a closer look at whether the assumption that younger women are safe from breast cancer holds true or not.

What causes a delay in diagnosis?

Breast cancers are best treated when diagnosed early. However, in most cases, the condition is diagnosed at a later stage due to its similarity to other less harmful conditions, causing patients to often overlook the warning signs. For example, women occasionally develop lumps on their breasts during pregnancy. Since there are a wide variety of benign breast conditions that mimic cancer, this can result in complacency and delayed diagnosis.

Women regardless of their age should therefore take precautions by performing routine self-examinations and promptly consulting an oncologist or general surgeon in case they notice any unusual lumps on their breasts. While a large proportion of breast lumps turn out to be benign and often do not require further testing like mammograms, a safer approach would be to seek an oncologist's opinion.

Risk factors to consider

Women with a family history of breast cancer are often at a higher risk of developing the disease themselves. Many of these individuals carry BRCA mutations-changes in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, which play a role in repairing damaged DNA and preventing cancer. Anyone with such predisposing factors is advised to follow their oncologist's guidance and undergo regular screenings.

Awareness and necessary precautions

Women with BRCA mutations are generally advised to have annual breast MRIs for early detection. As a precautionary measure, some also choose prophylactic surgery, which involves the removal of both breasts. With breast cancer awareness growing in recent years, more women are opting to undergo prophylactic surgeries, particularly after well-known cases, like that of actress Angelina Jolie.

Key Takeaways

The reason we are seeing an increased incidence in breast cancer among young women is multifactorial. With increased awareness, more women are getting themselves tested, thanks to better investigative modalities and screening facilities. Lifestyle is also a major contributing factor. Alcohol consumption, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle and obesity caused by an unhealthy high-fat diet can increase the risk of developing breast cancer. The excessive and prolonged use of certain hormones as well as undergoing repeated infertility treatments can also significantly heighten the risk.

To stay safe and keep risk at bay, adopting a healthy lifestyle and undergoing regular screenings is essential.

(Authored by Dr Madhavi Nair, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.