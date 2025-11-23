Ex-Mumbai U-16 Footballer's Body Found Hanging From Tree In Maharashtra

The body of a former Mumbai Under-16 footballer was found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar last week, with the police suspecting it to be a case of death by suicide.

Sagar Sorti left his home on November 15, telling his family that he was going to play football in Pune. The next day, his family was unable to get in touch with him. Two days later, on November 18, the police found his body hanging from a tree with a rope in Palghar's Mendhavan Khind forest.

Sorti had his mobile phone with him, which helped police identify him, officials said.

According to Sorti's family, he had been under mental stress for the past two years. He had refused to get new clothes stitched for his younger brother's wedding - which was scheduled later this month.

A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered at the Kasa police station.

The body has been sent to the JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem and the actual cause of death will be ascertained after the report, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

"We will take further action based on the report," he added.