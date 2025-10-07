Every October, the presence of pink ribbons and campaigns appear around the world. Breast Cancer Awareness Month began as a focused public-education effort to raise awareness about breast cancer, promote regular screening and generate funds for research and patient services. The pink ribbon became a visible symbol of that effort in the early 1990s. The month now combines education, early-detection drives and community support while also reminding governments and health services of the need for screening and better access to care.

Beyond screening, researchers have tried to figure out whether there are lifestyle aspects such as diet that can influence risk of breast cancer. Fortunately, large reviews and expert panels agree that diet may help alter a woman's long-term risk. However, it is important to know, diet goes hand-in-hand with other lifestyle aspects such as weight, physical activity, alcohol consumption, reproductive history, etc. Let's discover what foods you can add to your diet today to reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Add these foods to your diet to reduce your risk of breast cancer

1. Whole grains

Whole grains provide fibre and phytonutrients. Higher whole grain intake is linked with lower breast cancer risk in pooled analyses. Fibre helps bind and remove oestrogens in the gut and improves insulin sensitivity which are both relevant to reducing risk.

2. Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and mustard greens contain glucosinolates and insoles that alter oestrogen metabolism and may slow tumour growth in some studies. Leafy greens are rich in carotenoids and folate, antioxidants associated with modestly lower risk.

3. Fruits and berries

High intake of fruits is a package of fibre, vitamins and polyphenols and shows associations with reduced risk in several meta-analyses. Berries bring potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory polyphenols that can limit DNA damage.

4. Legumes

Legumes such as beans, lentils and chickpeas are fibre-rich and high in plant protein. Populations consuming more beans show lower breast cancer incidence in many studies. They also help maintain healthy weight.

5. Soy and soy isoflavones

Large meta-analyses of population studies indicate that soy isoflavones are associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer. Isoflavones are weak phytonutrients and may compete with stronger endogenous oestrogens at the receptor level. Current expert consensus says traditional soy foods are safe and likely beneficial.

6. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are rich in lignans which are plant compounds that modulate oestrogen metabolism and some studies suggest flaxseed consumption is linked with lower risk and better outcomes after diagnosis. Use ground flaxseed sprinkled on food.

7. Fatty fish

Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effects. Some prospective studies suggest diets rich in marine omega-3s are associated with a modestly lower breast cancer risk. Fish also replaces red or processed meats when used instead, which is definitely desirable.

8. Nuts

Nuts like walnuts and almonds are nutrient-dense, provide healthy fats, fibre and antioxidants. Studies link regular nut consumption to lower overall cancer risk and better metabolic health which are both useful for prevention.

9. Green tea

Green tea contains EGCC and other catechins with anti-tumour properties in studies. Population data are mixed but several meta-analyses report modest protective associations. Make sure to consume in moderation and avoid sweeteners.

10. Alliums and garlic

Garlic and onions contain organosulfur compounds with antioxidant and potential anti-cancer activity. Some studies suggest frequent intake is linked to reduced risk of various cancers including breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month rightly highlights screening and early diagnosis, but it's also a reminder that daily choices matter. Think of diet as a long-term, population-level risk modifier: favour whole grains, lots of vegetables and fruits, legumes, nuts, fish and modest traditional soy; include flaxseed and green tea; avoid regular alcohol and calorie-dense processed foods; and aim to maintain a healthy weight with regular activity. These changes are not magic bullets, but they are supported by large studies and international expert reviews as sensible ways to lower risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

