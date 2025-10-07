Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Why Mental Health Support Must Be Part of Breast Cancer Treatment

In most serious ailments, the role of mind over matter cannot be underestimated. It's no different with breast cancer, one of the country's most common cancers, responsible for more than one-tenth of these cases. While the physical challenge that any cancer poses is apparent, its impact on mental health is often overlooked. Moreover, the mental impact on each woman can vary, depending on her circumstances and mindset. The first feeling is one of dread, apprehension and intense vulnerability, as most women wonder why this happened to them and how they will cope.

Vulnerability to Varied Fears and Frustrations

The importance of mental strength becomes even more critical in the advanced stages. Women may then be prone to anxiety, depression, fatigue, frustration and sleep disturbances during treatment. In these moments, the support of family and friends remains indispensable. Not to mention the care givers mental health is also vital as they take the burden of supporting the family and the family member who is suffering from the condition. In breast cancer, younger ones could face more mental pressure and even feelings of hopelessness as they believe there is more to lose.

One silent challenge is the stigma associated with breast cancer. The very thought of their breast being removed can be devastating for women, especially younger ones. Fear of chemotherapy and side effects such as hair loss are additional barriers. Due to these issues, many women make the mistake of not mentioning the condition to their partners or seeking medical help immediately.

Significance of Prompt Diagnosis

In breast cancer, prompt diagnosis and timely treatment are critical so it can be detected in the early stage when it's more manageable. Therefore, the moment a woman detects any lump in the breast, she should promptly inform her husband and consult a cancer specialist right away. Myths surrounding chemo and hair loss must also be addressed. While hair loss could lower self-esteem, women must realise that the condition is reversible. Furthermore, chemo, surgery, radiation and hormone therapy are the best options to control and cure their condition with timely treatment.

When the diagnosis is first made, women may be overwhelmed by myriad questions that trigger excess stress. A sense of isolation can set in even with family and friends all around them. Sadness and depression make it more challenging to motivate these women to seek treatment. While interest in daily activities can drop, these problems are compounded by a lack of appetite and changes in sleep patterns.

How to Promote Emotional Well-being

In such scenarios, mental health support marks the difference between successful and not-so-successful treatment outcomes. There are multiple ways in which the emotional well-being of breast cancer patients can be managed successfully. These include:

1. Counselling and therapy sessions

Psychologists and professional counsellors can help women manage their emotions. Such therapy sessions allow them to freely discuss their fears and anxieties to develop relevant coping strategies.

2. Relaxation techniques

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques are useful to lower stress and improve overall mental well-being. Deep-breathing exercises, meditation and Yoga are some ways to reduce stress, enhance focus and promote relaxation.

3. Cognitive behavioural therapy

This helps transform negative thoughts and facilitates positive thinking.

4. Exercise and nutrition

Both physical activity and a balanced, healthy diet are crucial to promote mental health. Regular exercise, including regular walks and light stretching, can boost a woman's mood via the release of endorphins, also termed the ‘happy hormones'.

5. Support groups

Joining a support group with women facing the same challenges can make it easier to cope with the condition. Exchanging experiences with one another helps women regain their sense of self-esteem as they meet people who have overcome similar challenging circumstances. Hearing success stories of other survivors can boost the morale of cancer patients since it fosters a sense of hope in those battling feelings of hopelessness.

6. Talking about the condition

Many women are reluctant to talk about their condition, increasing the sense of social isolation. Simply talking about these problems can have an immensely therapeutic effect as it lightens the burden by reducing underlying stress.

Breast cancer can be both physically and emotionally exhausting, given the range of negative feelings it generates. Therefore, it's best to report a lump in the breast at the earliest, when the condition is most manageable. As the saying goes, ‘A stitch in time saves nine.' In the case of breast cancer, this proverb is extremely appropriate.

(By Dr Jothi Neeraja, MD; CEO and Founder, Maarga Mind Care)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.