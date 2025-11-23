"Capital Snatch Conspiracy": Punjab Pushback To Centre's Chandigarh Move

A massive political row has erupted over the Centre's push to bring Chandigarh under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution, which will empower the President to make regulations for the Union Territory directly. Currently, the Punjab Governor is the administrator of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

According to a Parliament bulletin, the Centre plans to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 in the upcoming Winter Session starting December 1.

Both the ruling AAP and the opposition Congress and Akali Dal have slammed the Centre's move, terming it "anti-Punjab".

What Is Article 240

Article 240 of the Constitution states that the President may make regulations for the peace, progress and good government of the Union Territory of (a) the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; (b) Lakshadweep (c) Dadra and Nagar Haveli; (d) Daman and Diu and (e) Puducherry.

Chandigarh Not Under Article 240

Chandigarh was created as a Union Territory after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. It is the joint capital for Haryana and Punjab and is governed by an administrator. Currently, the Governor of Punjab is Chandigarh's administrator. Political leaders in Punjab have long said Chandigarh belongs to the state, and demanded a separate capital for Haryana.

Chief Minister Reacts

Slamming the Centre's move, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said the BJP government is "conspiring to snatch" Punjab's capital. Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of the state, he said. "Our villages were destroyed to build Chandigarh, and only Punjab has the right over it. We will not give up and take necessary steps," the Chief Minister has said.

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, said the Centre's move is an attack on Punjab's identity. "History is the witness: Punjabis have never bowed to dictatorship. It won't do so today either. Chandigarh belongs to Punjab, and it will remain so," he said. "Punjab, which has always sacrificed for the country's security, grains and water, is being deprived of its right," Kejriwal added.

The proposed 131st amendment to the Constitution of India envisaging to separate Chandigarh from Punjab is quite worrying. If legislated, it will have a serious fallout in Punjab.

Opposition Joins Cause

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has called the move "totally uncalled for". "Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions," he said. The Ludhiana MP asked BJP leaders in Punjab to clarify their position on this matter. "Whether you are with Punjab or against Punjab will be determined by the position you take today," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the "anti-Punjab Bill" and "blatant attack on federal structure" will be fought on "every front". "Punjab's right over Chandigarh is non-negotiable," he has said.