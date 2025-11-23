Jamiat Chief Backs Al Falah University Amid Delhi Blast Probe, BJP Hits Back

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Arshad Madani has courted controversy over his remarks in connection with the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast. Madani has alleged discrimination against Muslims in the country, citing the Al Falah University and politician Azam Khan as examples. His remarks drew sharp reactions, with the BJP accusing Madani of looting Muslims and not working for the community's progress.

"Today, a Muslim, Mamdani, can become the mayor of New York. A 'Khan' can become the mayor of London. But in India, a Muslim cannot become the vice chancellor of a university. And if he does, he will end up in jail like Azam Khan. Look at what is happening in Al-Falah. He (the founder) is in jail, and who knows how many years he will have to be there," said Madani.

The Al Falah, the common link between the terror suspects arrested in the 10/11 blast case, is being probed for alleged money laundering and terror financing. Its founder, Jawad Siddiqui, is in the ED's custody.

Arshad Madani said the world thinks that Muslims have become helpless and the community is finished. But I don't think so, he thundered, pointing out that Zohran Mamdani has become the New York mayor and Sadiq Khan was the mayor of London.

"The government wants the ground to slip from under their feet," alleged Madani.

Congress Leader Backs Madani

Congress's Udit Raj said he supports Madani's statement that Muslims are facing discrimination in the country.

"I agree that someone has done terrorist activity in the Al-Falah University. There can be no forgiveness for terrorism. But the university should not be targeted. Probe as per the law if there was any financial irregularity. But why are the homes of Muslims being bulldozed?" asked Raj.

Drawing an analogy with the US, he added, "The US is great because there is no discrimination."

Ghanshyam Tiwari of the Samajwadi Party said the Prime Minister should address a press conference and give a clarification.

BJP Targets Madani

The BJP trashed Madani's charges. Party leader Mohsin Raza accused him of double standards and looting the country's Muslims.

"Arshad Madani and his family have looted the country's Muslims and played blame-game politics. This has been their dual character. They kept receiving grants in the name of Muslim minorities for years but did nothing for them. They do politics in the name of Muslims," said Raza.

Yaser Jilani, another BJP leader, denounced Madani as confused, asserting that there can neither be a better place for Muslims than India, nor a better "elder brother" than Hindus.

"There is confusion in the statement made by Arshad Madani. On one hand, he says that the condition of Muslims in the world is not good, and on the other hand, he talks about Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor-elect of New York City. He also referred to Azam Khan and Al-Falah University. The owner of Al-Falah University is a perpetrator, and Azam Khan is involved in various offences. The government is taking everyone along. He should not create confusion among the people of the nation," said Jilani.