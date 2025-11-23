Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam, Delhi Blast Victims: "Nothing Can Shake India"

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours 2025 event on Saturday, where he paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror incident, and the recent Delhi blast.

What's Happening

The ceremony brought together families of victims, survivors, national leaders, dignitaries and artists for a collective remembrance. The event was organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis.

While addressing the audience, Shah Rukh honoured the security personnel and civilians affected by the attacks.

"My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks," he said.

The suicide bombing at a traffic stop near the Red Fort killed 13 people

The actor also spoke about unity and responsibility, emphasising the need to stay committed to the "path of humanity" and to continue respecting the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

"Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country. When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, Those who attack us feel it," said Shah Rukh Khan.

He continued, "Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain."

"If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India, nothing can defeat India and nothing can break the spirit of us Indians," he concluded.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave… pic.twitter.com/XQtJp0pm1I — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

Background

The Global Peace Honours 2025 event was held at Gateway in India. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, Tiger Shroff, Akanksha Malhotra, Kripashankar Singh, Manisha Koirala, Vikrant Massey, Archana Kochhar and others.

(Inputs from ANI)