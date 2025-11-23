"No Final Decision Yet": Centre Clarifies Amid Chandigarh Bill Row

Amid the political storm over the Centre's plan to bring Chandigarh under the President's direct control, the Union Home Ministry has said "no final decision" has been taken and that a "decision will only be made after consultation with all stakeholders". The ministry has also said it does not plan to introduce a Bill on this issue in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

संघ राज्य क्षेत्र चंडीगढ़ के लिए सिर्फ केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कानून बनाने की प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाने का प्रस्ताव अभी केंद्र सरकार के स्तर पर विचाराधीन है| इस प्रस्ताव पर कोई अंतिम निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है| इस प्रस्ताव में किसी भी तरह से चंडीगढ़ की शासन-प्रशासन की व्यवस्था या चंडीगढ़… — PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 23, 2025

"A proposal to ease lawmaking for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is under the central government's consideration. No final decision has been made. This proposal does not contain anything about Chandigarh's administration or its traditional ties with Punjab or Haryana. Any decision will be taken only after consulting all stakeholders and with Chandigarh's interests in mind. The Centre does not plan to bring any Bill in this regard in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament," the Home Ministry has said in a clarification also shared on X.

Earlier, a Parliament bulletin said the Centre plans to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 in the upcoming Winter Session starting December 1. This Bill proposed that Chandigarh would be brought under Article 240 of the Constitution, which empowers the President to make regulations for the Union Territory directly. Currently, the Punjab Governor is the administrator of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

This triggered a strong pushback from all major political parties in Punjab, including the BJP.

AAP leader and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the central government was "conspiring to snatch" Punjab's capital. "Our villages were destroyed to build Chandigarh, and only Punjab has the right over it. We will not give up and take necessary steps," the Chief Minister said.

The proposed 131st amendment to the Constitution of India envisaging to separate Chandigarh from Punjab is quite worrying. If legislated, it will have a serious fallout in Punjab.

I urge the Government of India to clarify the matter as it has led to a lot of concern across… — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) November 22, 2025

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called the move "totally uncalled for". "Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions," he said. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the "anti-Punjab Bill" and "blatant attack on federal structure" will be fought on "every front". "Punjab's right over Chandigarh is non-negotiable," he said.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said Chandigarh is an "integral part of Punjab" and assured that he would speak to the Centre. "Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," the veteran politician said on X.