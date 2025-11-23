"Punjab Comes First": State BJP Chief Picks His Side Amid Chandigarh Uproar

Amid the political uproar in Punjab over the Centre's move to bring Chandigarh under the President's direct control, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar has said Chandigarh is an "integral part of Punjab" and assured that the "confusion" will be resolved after talks with the Centre. Jakhar's stand, which he made clear in a post on X, differs from the position taken by his party's government at the Centre.

"Chandigarh is an integral part of Punjab, and the Punjab BJP stands firmly with the interests of the state whether it is the issue of Chandigarh or the waters of Punjab. Whatever confusion has arisen regarding Chandigarh will be resolved by discussing it with the government. As a Punjabi myself, I assure you that for us, Punjab always comes first," the veteran politician, who was the Congress's Punjab chief earlier, posted on X.

This comes amid the row over the Centre's plan to bring Chandigarh under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution, which will empower the President to make regulations for the Union Territory directly. Currently, the Punjab Governor is the administrator of Chandigarh, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਅਭਿੰਨ ਹਿੱਸਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਭਾਜਪਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਿੱਤਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਦ੍ਰਿੜਤਾ ਨਾਲ ਖੜੀ ਹੈ, ਤੇ ਉਹ ਚਾਹੇ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਦਾ ਮੁੱਦਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਅਤੇ ਚਾਹੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਪਾਣੀਆਂ ਦਾ। ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਜੋ ਵੀ ਭਰਮ ਦੀ ਸਥਿਤੀ ਪੈਦਾ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ, ਇਸ ਬਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲ ਕਰਕੇ ਇਹ ਭਰਮ ਵੀ ਦੂਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ। ਮੈ ਖੁਦ ਇਕ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ… — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) November 23, 2025

According to a Parliament bulletin, the Centre plans to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025 in the upcoming Winter Session starting December 1.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the Centre of "conspiring to snatch" Punjab's capital. "Our villages were destroyed to build Chandigarh, and only Punjab has the right over it. We will not give up and take necessary steps," the Chief Minister has said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has called the move "totally uncalled for". "Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and any attempt to snatch it away will have serious repercussions," he said. The Ludhiana MP asked BJP leaders in Punjab to clarify their position on this matter. "Whether you are with Punjab or against Punjab will be determined by the position you take today," he said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the "anti-Punjab Bill" and "blatant attack on federal structure" will be fought on "every front". "Punjab's right over Chandigarh is non-negotiable," he has said.

Article 240 of the Constitution, which the Centre plans to amend, currently states that the President may make regulations for the peace, progress and good government of the Union Territory of (a) the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; (b) Lakshadweep (c) Dadra and Nagar Haveli; (d) Daman and Diu; and (e) Puducherry. The constitutional amendment proposes that Chandigarh be added to the list.

Chandigarh was created as a Union Territory after Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. Currently, the Governor of Punjab is Chandigarh's administrator. Political leaders in Punjab have long said Chandigarh belongs to the state, and demanded a separate capital for Haryana.