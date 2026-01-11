45 Jobs Every Day: Data Highlights Punjab Government's Employment Push Since 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday presented appointment letters to 1,746 police constables at the Punjab Armed Police Ground in Jalandhar.

According to an official statement, the Punjab government has made 63,027 appointments in less than four years, providing government jobs to an average of 45 youth every single day since March 16, 2022.

The fresh induction of 1,746 constables will strengthen Punjab Police in the fight against drugs, cyber crime, and gangsters, while reinforcing the commitment to merit-based, transparent recruitment, the statement said.

Handing out appointment letters to new recruits in the district and armed cadres of Punjab Police, Mann said, "From my very first day in office, I ensured that deserving youth get their due, and that is why 63,027 young people have received government jobs so far. Today, 1,746 more youth have joined the Punjab government family and will now become active partners in the social and economic progress of the state."

Expressing confidence in the new recruits, the chief minister said, "I hope that you will use your positions to help the needy and underprivileged. Your duty is to ensure maximum public welfare, so that every section of society benefits." Mann asserted that these recruitments have been conducted through a completely transparent process.

Highlighting the strengthening of the police force, he said, "In the last four years, 10,264 youths have been recruited into various ranks of Punjab Police. This is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Punjab Police has always safeguarded the unity and integrity of the nation and maintained peace in this border state. Because of the sacrifices of our police personnel, today Punjab is known as a peaceful state." The chief minister noted the "serious challenges" of being a border state, and said the police force is confronting them with dedication and commitment.

"There are continuous attempts by neighbouring country to mislead our youth and push Punjab back into the dark era of terrorism, and these attempts will not be allowed to succeed," he asserted.

Mann said, "To meet emerging challenges, it is essential that the police force is constantly upgraded with advanced investigation methods, science, and technology. I am confident that Punjab Police will uphold its glorious legacy with utmost professional commitment."

Referring to the fight against drugs, the chief minister said, "Punjab is fighting a war against drug terrorism. Our police are acting as warriors in the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (War Against Drugs) campaign. Drug peddlers are being sent behind bars, and properties built with drug money are being demolished. These elements are enemies of society, and the government will not spare them under any circumstances."

He said the second phase of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign has now been launched and the state government will not rest until the drug menace is completely eradicated from Punjab.

Calling upon the police to intensify action against drugs, cyber crime, and gangsters, Mann said, "Punjab is the first state in the country to launch the 'Baz Aankh' (hawk-eye) anti-drone system, deployed in the rural districts of Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Amritsar, to firmly check cross-border supply of drugs, arms, and explosives. We are also actively tackling cybercrime, and Punjab's State Cyber Crime Wing has won the Excellence Award-2025 at the Digital Evidence Summit-2025 in New Delhi."

He further said, "A decisive war is underway against gangsters, who pose a serious threat to society." Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and other senior Punjab Police officers were also present on the occasion.

