Mammootty Opens Up About Temporarily Losing Smell And Taste Senses: Why Does Temporary Sensory Loss Happen, And How To Recover?

Malayalam star Mammootty recently opened up about a quiet health struggle that kept him away from the silver screen for months in 2025. While inaugurating a hearing-aid initiative in Kerala, the 74-year-old veteran shared that he had temporarily lost his sense of smell (anosmia) and taste (ageusia), a condition he described as a reminder of how much basic senses are taken for granted. This is not uncommon, as in India, the prevalence of anosmia (loss of smell) and ageusia (loss of taste) gained significant attention following the COVID-19 pandemic. While early global data suggested extremely high rates in Western populations, Indian studies revealed a slightly different clinical picture with a lower, yet still substantial, prevalence.

Why Does Temporary Loss Of Smell And Taste Occur?

The loss of smell and taste is rarely just about the nose or tongue; it is often a complex neurological and physiological response. In India, where viral loads and environmental pollutants are high, these triggers are more common than one might think. According to a comprehensive study published in the International Journal of Research and Review (2021) and subsequent observations through 2024-2025, the impact on the Indian population is approximately 14% to 18% of COVID-19 patients in India reported a new onset of olfactory (smell) or gustatory (taste) dysfunction. This is notably lower than the 50-80% reported in European and North American cohorts during the same period. Here are the possible reasons why you can lose your sense of smell and taste.

1. Viral Infections And Post-Viral Syndrome

Historically, the common cold and flu were the primary culprits. However, post-2020, COVID-19 became the leading cause. According to an Indian study published in the International Journal of Research and Review, nearly 18% of Indian COVID-19 patients reported anosmia, with 68.3% of them also experiencing a loss of taste. Viruses can damage the olfactory epithelium or the "sustentacular cells" that support our smell-sensing neurons.

2. Chronic Sinusitis And Nasal Polyps

Many Indians suffer from chronic sinusitis due to dust and pollution. This causes inflammation of the nasal lining, creating a physical barrier that prevents odour molecules from reaching the olfactory nerves. In India, the prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) has surged to nearly 19.4% in recent years, often worsened by high PM2.5 levels that trigger mucosal inflammation and nasal polyps. These growths act as physical barriers, preventing odorants from reaching olfactory receptors.

3. Age And Neurological Factors

As Mammootty highlighted, age can play a role, as beyond 70, the regeneration of sensory cells slows down. In some cases, a sudden loss can also be an early "red flag" for neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson's or Alzheimer's, though in the actor's case, it appears to be a temporary post-illness recovery phase. Additionally, studies indicate that 50% of adults over 65 experience olfactory decline. Research in the Journal of Clinical Medicine (2025) highlights that while sensory loss can be temporary, it is a "red flag" for neurodegeneration, with 90% of early-stage Parkinson's patients displaying anosmia as an early symptom.

How To Regain Your Senses

Recovery isn't always overnight. For Mammootty, it took months of patience. If you are navigating a similar "sensory silence", here is how science suggests you can bounce back.

1. Olfactory Training (Smell Therapy)

This is the "physiotherapy" for your nose, as research suggests sniffing four distinct scents, typically rose, lemon, clove, and eucalyptus, for 20 seconds each, twice a day, could work. This helps stimulate the olfactory nerves to rewire themselves.

2. The 'Sour' Strategy For Taste

If food tastes like cardboard, Indian clinical studies often recommend "flavour spiking". Adding lemon juice or tart flavours can stimulate saliva production, which is essential for transporting taste molecules to the buds.

3. Zinc And Vitamin B12 Supplementation

Indian diets, especially vegetarian ones, are often deficient in vitamin B12 and zinc, both of which are crucial for nerve health and sensory cell regeneration. You need to consult a doctor to check if a deficiency is stopping your recovery.

4. Nasal Saline Rinses

Using a neti pot or saline spray can clear out inflammatory debris and mucus, allowing the olfactory receptors to "breathe" again.

When To See A Doctor?

While Mammootty's recovery is a success story, not all cases resolve spontaneously. You should seek medical advice if:

The loss is sudden and not accompanied by a cold.

The senses do not return after 2-4 weeks.

You experience parosmia (distorted smells, like food smelling like burnt rubber).

The megastar's journey is a reminder that health is the ultimate wealth. As he returns to the sets, his message is clear: appreciate the ability to hear a song, smell a flower, or taste a home-cooked meal today because these are the joys that truly define the human experience.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.