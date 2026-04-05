"<i>Picture Abhi Baaki Hai</i>": Raghav Chadha's Video Reply To Punjab AAP Charge

Rajya Sabha MP and sidelined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has hit back at his party colleagues' allegation that he did not raise Punjab's issues in Parliament with a video of him mentioning matters related to Punjab in the Upper House.

The video is a compilation of clips of Chadha's Rajya Sabha speeches on Punjab-centric issues, including pressing for a Nankana Sahib corridor, seeking legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, recommending a Bharat Ratna for Bhagat Singh, and demanding the return of the royal throne of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, among others.

To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that “Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament”, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai.



Punjab isn't a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul❤️ pic.twitter.com/qdTMHK4sqU — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 5, 2026

In an accompanying post, Chadha wrote, "To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that 'Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament', here is a small trailer... Picture Abhi Baaki Hai."

"Punjab isn't a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul," he added.

Chadha was removed as the Aam Aadmi Party's Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha last week, following months of frosty ties with the party leadership, including national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Chadha has traded barbs with top AAP leaders since.

The 37-year-old said in his social media posts that he has been "silenced, not defeated". He has alleged a "scripted campaign" and a "coordinated attack" against him and said AAP leaders were using the "same language".

Punjab AAP leaders have accused Chadha of not raising the state's issues in the Rajya Sabha. "Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha by Punjab's MLAs with the expectation that he would strongly represent the state's concerns at the national level. However, he completely avoided raising even a single sensitive issue related to Punjab," Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said. "AAP gives opportunities to common people, but remaining silent on such crucial issues is a betrayal of Punjab and its people," Cheema said.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Chadha has deleted social media posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. "Raghav Chadha, who was once a sharp critic of Modi and the BJP, has completely erased his old image and presented a new, polished version of himself, like one put through a washing machine," Bharadwaj said.

Chadha has been part of AAP since its inception. An alumnus of Delhi's Modern School, he is a chartered accountant. Chadha met Kejriwal towards the last leg of the India Against Corruption movement when Kejriwal and others were debating whether or not to start a party. Then 23, Chadha came on board as AAP was formed, and his first political task was to draft the Delhi Lokpal Bill.

Chadha became AAP's face as its national spokesperson and regularly appeared on TV debates. He was appointed AAP's national treasurer at 26. In the 2020 Delhi polls, Chadha was elected from the Rajinder Nagar seat and was appointed the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board. In 2022, he was named AAP's Rajya Sabha pick.

Earlier, Chadha's absence from key party activities and his silence on developments such as the clean chit to Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia had sparked speculation.