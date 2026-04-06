US-Iran War Live Updates: United States President Donald Trump, in an expletive-laden social media post, threatened to attack civilian infrastructure inside Iran, including bridges and power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by his stated deadline. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump had given Iran 10 days as of March 26 to open the key maritime route, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes, after Iran maintained a chokehold on it since the Middle East war began on February 28.

In response, Iran's culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri called Trump an "unstable, delusional figure", who lacks "personal, behavioral and verbal balance". He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to Iran's enemies.

Trump also confirmed the rescue of a second airman who was missing since a F-15E jet was downed in Iran on Friday. "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," he said in a social media post on Sunday. "An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!"

Attacks continue to be traded in the Middle East region, with Iran hitting power, water desalination and oil plants in Kuwait and an oil facility in Bahrain. At least 15 people died on Sunday as Israel bombarded Beirut and southern Lebanon. The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.

Amid the Hormuz blockade, energy prices continue to soar, with oil benchmarks opening above $110 a barrel.

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