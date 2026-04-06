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US-Iran War Live Updates: United States President Donald Trump, in an expletive-laden social media post, threatened to attack civilian infrastructure inside Iran, including bridges and power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by his stated deadline. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Trump had given Iran 10 days as of March 26 to open the key maritime route, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes, after Iran maintained a chokehold on it since the Middle East war began on February 28.

In response, Iran's culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri called Trump an "unstable, delusional figure", who lacks "personal, behavioral and verbal balance". He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to Iran's enemies.

Trump also confirmed the rescue of a second airman who was missing since a F-15E jet was downed in Iran on Friday. "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," he said in a social media post on Sunday. "An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!"

Attacks continue to be traded in the Middle East region, with Iran hitting power, water desalination and oil plants in Kuwait and an oil facility in Bahrain. At least 15 people died on Sunday as Israel bombarded Beirut and southern Lebanon. The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.

Amid the Hormuz blockade, energy prices continue to soar, with oil benchmarks opening above $110 a barrel.

Follow Live Updates On US-Iran-Israel War

Apr 06, 2026 08:40 (IST)
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Missiles, Drones Intercepted Over UAE, Blasts Heard

The UAE's defence systems are currently engaging with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. It added sounds were heard in scattered areas of the country.

Apr 06, 2026 08:27 (IST)
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45-Day Truce Being Discussed: Report

The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to an Axios report that cites "four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks".

The chances of reaching such a deal over the next 48 hours are slim, the report also quotes the sources as saying.

Apr 06, 2026 07:48 (IST)
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Gas Outages Hit Parts Of Tehran After Strike On University

Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, Iran's state broadcaster reported.

The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighborhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.

Apr 06, 2026 07:44 (IST)
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Explosions Heard Over Kuwait

Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, its army said in a post on X. The General Staff of the Army noted that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these attacks.

Apr 06, 2026 07:37 (IST)
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Netanyahu Praises Mission To Rescue US Airman

Apr 06, 2026 07:13 (IST)
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Trump To Brief Media On Missing Airman's Rescue

US President Donald Trump will brief the press on the rescue of an airman who had gone missing after a F-15E jet was downed in Iran. The airman was rescued on Sunday from the deep mountains of Iran, he had said in an earlier post.

The presser will be held at 1 pm ET or 10.30 pm IST.

Apr 06, 2026 07:11 (IST)
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Trump "Delusional, Unstable": Iran Minister On Hormuz Threat

Iran's culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri called US President Donald Trump an "unstable, delusional figure", who lacks "personal, behavioral and verbal balance". He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to Iran's enemies.

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