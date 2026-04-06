US-Iran War Live Updates: United States President Donald Trump, in an expletive-laden social media post, threatened to attack civilian infrastructure inside Iran, including bridges and power plants, if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by his stated deadline. "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****** Strait, you crazy b*******, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Trump had given Iran 10 days as of March 26 to open the key maritime route, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes, after Iran maintained a chokehold on it since the Middle East war began on February 28.
In response, Iran's culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri called Trump an "unstable, delusional figure", who lacks "personal, behavioral and verbal balance". He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to Iran's enemies.
Trump also confirmed the rescue of a second airman who was missing since a F-15E jet was downed in Iran on Friday. "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," he said in a social media post on Sunday. "An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!"
Attacks continue to be traded in the Middle East region, with Iran hitting power, water desalination and oil plants in Kuwait and an oil facility in Bahrain. At least 15 people died on Sunday as Israel bombarded Beirut and southern Lebanon. The United Arab Emirates said Monday its air defences were responding to a missile and drone attack.
Amid the Hormuz blockade, energy prices continue to soar, with oil benchmarks opening above $110 a barrel.
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Missiles, Drones Intercepted Over UAE, Blasts Heard
The UAE's defence systems are currently engaging with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. It added sounds were heard in scattered areas of the country.
تتعامل حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع اعتداءات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة قادمة من ايران وتؤكد وزارة الدفاع أن الاصوات المسموعة في مناطق متفرقة من الدولة هي نتيجة تعامل منظومات الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية للصواريخ الباليستية، والجوالة والطائرات المسيرة.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) April 5, 2026
UAE Air Defences system… pic.twitter.com/Gc9yAgBxiF
45-Day Truce Being Discussed: Report
The US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to a permanent end to the war, according to an Axios report that cites "four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks".
The chances of reaching such a deal over the next 48 hours are slim, the report also quotes the sources as saying.
Gas Outages Hit Parts Of Tehran After Strike On University
Gas outages hit parts of Tehran after a strike on a university, Iran's state broadcaster reported.
The attack "hit the Sharif University gas station and we are facing a temporary gas outage in the Sharif neighborhood," state broadcaster IRIB quoted the head of Tehran's District 9 neighbourhood as saying.
Explosions Heard Over Kuwait
Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks, its army said in a post on X. The General Staff of the Army noted that any explosion sounds heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these attacks.
Netanyahu Praises Mission To Rescue US Airman
I spoke earlier with President @realDonaldTrump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 5, 2026
The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help.
I am deeply proud that…
Trump To Brief Media On Missing Airman's Rescue
US President Donald Trump will brief the press on the rescue of an airman who had gone missing after a F-15E jet was downed in Iran. The airman was rescued on Sunday from the deep mountains of Iran, he had said in an earlier post.
The presser will be held at 1 pm ET or 10.30 pm IST.
Due to popular demand from the press, President Trump’s news conference tomorrow will now take place in the White House Briefing Room. 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/A7DfXbZAxQ— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 5, 2026
Trump "Delusional, Unstable": Iran Minister On Hormuz Threat
Iran's culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri called US President Donald Trump an "unstable, delusional figure", who lacks "personal, behavioral and verbal balance". He maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to Iran's enemies.