"MIT Of Iran" Hit, Tehran Accuses US, Israel Of Targeting Universities

Books scattered across rubble. An Iranian flag barely standing amid a destroyed building. These were the images Iran's Foreign Minister shared on Sunday as he accused the United States and Israel of targeting "the MIT of Iran."

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X that US and Israeli forces had bombed what he described as "the MIT of Iran," adding that the strikes on educational institutions had been ongoing.

Israeli-U.S. aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities.



1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that even if knowledge was situated in the distant Pleiades, Iranians would be capable of attaining it.



Aggressors will see our might. pic.twitter.com/Dn3hSCaBNv — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 6, 2026

"Israeli-US aggressors have bombed the MIT of Iran. This follows attacks on other universities. 1,400 years ago, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said that even if knowledge was situated in the distant Pleiades, Iranians would be capable of attaining it. Aggressors will see our might," he wrote.

The post was accompanied by two photographs showing the aftermath of the alleged strikes. One showed books and sheets scattered among debris. The other showed a badly damaged building with an Iranian flag still standing amid the destruction.

Schools Have Been Hit Before

If confirmed, the strike would not be the first time an educational institution has been hit during the conflict. A New York Times analysis confirmed that on the first day of the war, 28 February, a weapon bearing the hallmarks of a newly developed US-made ballistic missile struck a sports hall and an adjacent elementary school near a military facility in southern Iran.

The same day, a US Tomahawk cruise missile struck a school in the city of Minab, several hundred miles away, killing 175 people, mostly children.

A preliminary investigation found that the 28 February strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school was the result of a targeting mistake by the US military, which was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base.

The school building had formerly been part of that base and was on the same block as buildings used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy, a key US military target.

President Donald Trump at times attributed the school strike to Iran. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on 7 March, with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth beside him, Trump said, "In my opinion, based on what I've seen, that was done by Iran. They're very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever. It was done by Iran."

The conflict, which is now in its 38th day, began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, killing several senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.