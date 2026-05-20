Iran Warns US Of "Many More Surprises" After Trump Threatens New Strikes

Iran has warned that resumption of hostilities by the United States and Israeli forces would bring fresh setbacks for enemy forces. Taking to X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran has gained military knowledge from previous conflicts, and "a return to war will feature many more surprises."

His comments came after US President Donald Trump gave Tehran a "two-to-three-day" ultimatum to reach a peace deal, threatening that the United States may strike Iran again.

What Iran Said

Araghchi said that Iranian forces are confirmed to be the first to down an American F-35 fighter jet, citing a US congressional report on aircraft combat losses.

"Months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions. Our powerful Armed Forces are confirmed as 1st to strike down a touted F-35. With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises," Araghchis said in a post on X.

Tehran's army also threatened to open "new fronts" if Trump went ahead with the plan, resuming fresh strikes on the Islamic republic.

Iran's army spokesman, Mohammad Akraminia, warned the Islamic republic would "open new fronts against" the United States if it resumed its attacks. He added that Iran's military had used the ceasefire as an opportunity "to strengthen its combat capabilities".

Trump's Threat And Pressure To End The War

Trump has warned that the United States may strike Iran again. He told reporters at the White House that he had been just "an hour away" from relaunching Washington's attacks on Iran before postponing the order after weeks of a fragile ceasefire and talks to end the war, which began on February 28.

"You know how it is to negotiate with a country where you're beating them badly. They come to the table, they're begging to make a deal," he said.

"I hope we don't have to do the war, but we may have to give them another big hit. I'm not sure yet."

The US president, however, told legislators attending a White House event that Washington is "going to end that war very quickly", referring to Iran.

"They want to make a deal so badly; they're tired of this," Trump said, adding that "they [Iran] have nuclear on their mind, and we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon."

"We've done a hell of a good job. And we're, I think, we're going to be finished with that very quickly, and they won't have a nuclear weapon, and hopefully, we're going to get it done in a very nice manner," he added.

Trump had already indefinitely extended the truce and made clear he wants to exit a war that has proved to be a political liability, with Americans paying more to fill their car tanks, frustrated with the war and looking ahead to congressional elections in November.