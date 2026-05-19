Pakistani Officer Claims 2 Indian Airbases Were Hit. They Don't Exist

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack last year, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply, with Islamabad launching a series of drone and missile attacks aimed at Indian cities and defence infrastructure in response to Operation Sindoor.

As part of Pakistan's Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos, multiple incursions into Indian airspace were reported across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. On May 10, 2025, the Pakistani military also used the Fatah-1 guided artillery rocket during the cross-border offensive. However, that was successfully intercepted and destroyed mid-air by India's air defence network over Sirsa, Haryana.

A video of a Pakistani military officer is making rounds online where he confidently boasts that their missile strikes on May 10 successfully hit two Indian airbases. But the airbases he mentioned simply don't exist.

"We were assigned two targets, Rajouri Airbase and Mamun Airbase, and we successfully engaged them," he said in the interview.

While Rajouri is indeed a district in Jammu and Kashmir, it has no operational Air Force base. Mamun, on the other hand, is actually a military cantonment located in Pathankot, Punjab, and not an airbase at all.

The military officer, identified as Captain Muneeb Zamal, said that the presence of civilians during missile launch preparation acted as a "confidence building" element during the operation.

The clip has since been widely shared and ridiculed on the internet.

One user took to X to write, "Archaeologists, cartographers, Google maps, and the Indian air force have launched a joint mission to locate legendary "Rajouri airbase and Mamun airbase".

"Fateh-1 hits Rajouri and Mamun airbases so hard that they cease to even exist! Next Target: Atlantis?" read another sarcastic post.

Missile debris turned up in the most unexpected places, such as agricultural fields in Sirsa, Haryana; Barmer, Rajasthan; and Jalandhar, Punjab.

Separately, in September 2025, debris suspected to be from a Fatah-1 missile was fished out of Srinagar's Dal Lake.