"Entire Iran Can Be Taken Out In One Night": Trump's Warning Before Deadline

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the US could take out the entire country of Iran in one night, and that night might be Tuesday evening.

"The entire country (Iran) can be taken out in one night. It can be tomorrow night," Trump said.

This comes after Trump, in an expletive-laden rant, threatened to attack Iranian power plants, bridges and other infrastructure if Tehran fails to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

This was followed by a post mentioning the exact time Trump's deadline was ending.

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

Trump's Iran Countdown

In his address, Trump also gave details of the daring rescue operation. Trump said he ordered US armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring him home. “We leave no American behind,” he added. (7,000 Feet Up, Alone, Armed With Handgun: US Airman's 48 Hours In Iran)

Earlier on Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters he had options against Iran even more severe than his previous threats to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.

"They'll have no bridges, they'll have no power plants, they'll have no anything. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two," Trump said.

Ceasefire Proposal "Not Good Enough"

Trump acknowledged that a 45-day ceasefire proposal had been put forward by countries working to end the war, calling it a significant step but stopping short of accepting it.

"They made a proposal, and it's a significant proposal. It's a significant step. It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step," he told reporters.

Trump said he is the only person who can determine whether a ceasefire happens. Iran has already rejected the proposal, with state media reporting that Tehran's ten-clause response calls for a permanent end to the war "in line with Iran's considerations," saying a temporary pause would only allow adversaries to prepare for further conflict.

Trump also repeated his wish to seize Iranian oil, but added that he is unsure if US citizens want that. "If I had my wish... I would just like to take the oil. But I don't know that the American public wants that. They want us to go in, do what we have to do, and get out," he said.

"Iranian People Want To Hear Bombs"

The president also said that the Iranian population would turn against their government if given the means to do so.

"The Iranian people will fight back as soon as they know they're not going to be shot and as soon as they can get weapons," Trump said, adding that in his view, if the Iranian people were armed, "Iran would give up in two seconds because they wouldn't be able to take it."

Trump said the Iranian people "want to hear bombs because they want to be free."

"We're fighting for them. We're fighting for their future, and I will tell you, it was given to me loud and clear, the time the Iranian people are the most unhappy... is when those bombs stop," he said.