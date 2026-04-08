US To Impose New Iran Sanctions, Expects Allies To Follow: White House

The United States said Tuesday it will impose new sanctions on Iran's missile and drone program after its weekend attack on Israel, and that it expects its allies and partners to follow with parallel measures.

"These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

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