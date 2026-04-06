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Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Lists Demands In 10-Point Plan

Tehran conveyed its position to Washington through Pakistan on Monday.

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Iran Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Lists Demands In 10-Point Plan
The response includes demands for an end to all conflicts in the region.

Iran has turned down a US proposal for a ceasefire, instead sending back a ten-point response that calls for a permanent end to the war, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Tehran conveyed its position to Washington through Pakistan on Monday. The response includes demands for an end to all conflicts in the region, a protocol governing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions and a commitment to reconstruction, IRNA reported.

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